Man United appoint ex-Aston Villa man David Hughes as youth coach as academy shake-up continues

Manchester United have continued to reshuffle their coaching structure with the appointment of David Hughes.

The 44-year-old was most recently the academy manager at Championship club Cardiff, who announced he had left earlier this month to take on an ‘exciting new challenge’.

Hughes also has experience coaching youth teams from Shrewsbury, Watford, Wales, Aston Villa and Southampton.

United under 18s won the FA Youth Cup in May by beating Nottingham Forest in the final

The Welshman will be appointed as United’s coach for the professional development phase. He mainly works with young people under the age of 21, but also for the entire age group from 17 to 23 years.

After winning the FA Youth Cup last season, the Red Devils are striving to develop a new generation of players to rival the famed Class of 92 – then players like Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and David Beckham Breakthroughs in the first team 30 years ago.

As a player, Hughes made it through Aston Villa’s academy and made seven Premier League appearances, but had to retire at the age of 26 due to injuries. He also had spells in Carlisle, Shrewsbury and Cardiff.

His move from South Wales to Manchester comes as United search ‘increase coaching flexibility’ in their academy.

Neil Wood, last season’s under-23 boss, has been appointed Salford City’s first team manager, while his assistant Neil Ryan has been given a role in the FA.

Mark Dempsey, a former United Academy graduate, has stepped into the role of Wood, although the Premier League has changed its youth league from under-23 to under-21.

He is assisted by Paul McShane, who coached the under-23 squad last season while being used as an over the top player in matches.

Meanwhile, Travis Binnion – who led the under-18s to FA Youth Cup victory in May – has been promoted to head of player development following Justin Cochrane’s departure to Brentford.

United took a host of academy players on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, including Alejandro Garnacho, Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage.