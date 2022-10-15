Man United and Newcastle contrast in transfer market, says Troy Deeney

<!–

Newcastle United are ‘silent assassins’ in the transfer market and have a clear direction under their Saudi owners, according to Troy Deeney.

But he believes Manchester United, their opponents on Sunday, will need ‘two or three good windows’ to compete for top honors again.

The two teams will face off at Old Trafford in what will be an interesting test for Newcastle’s top six this season.

Bruno Guimaraes has proved an inspired signing for Newcastle United, whose sensible moves in the transfer market have received praise from Troy Deeney

But Deeney believes Manchester United is a work in progress under boss Erik ten Hag

Birmingham City striker Deeney described Newcastle as ‘silent killers’ on the market

Birmingham City striker Deeney, who admitted to having a soft spot for the Toon growing up, has been impressed by the progress made since their £305m buyout by the Saudi Public Investment Fund last October.

With Eddie Howe as manager and Dan Ashworth as sporting director, they recruited smartly.

“I haven’t even seriously associated Newcastle with ‘Galacticos’ like Kylian Mbappe,” Deeney wrote in The sun.

“They have continued to recruit very good players from the next category – Bruno Guimaraes is clearly an absolute star in midfield and I really like the look of Alexander Isak up front.

Newcastle’s defense also looks solid after some nice signings in that department.

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rummayyan in the stands at St James’ Park shortly after the £305m acquisition by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium last October

The new owners have appointed Eddie Howe as manager and the team has steadily improved

Newcastle beat Brentford 5-1 last weekend and made the trip to Old Trafford on Sunday

“I had my reservations about Eddie Howe as the manager of this ‘project’ as I had heard from people who have played under him that he might not be the man to deal with more experienced players, but he also proves that I be wrong.

“As a result, Newcastle are going to Manchester United and it feels like a really big game again, more like it used to be” [Kevin] Keegan and [Alex] Ferguson used to compete for the title.

“I still think it will take about three seasons for Newcastle to break through in the Champions League places. There are already six clubs that ‘fit in’ in the top four and Newcastle will soon be seventh.’

Deeney contrasted with Newcastle’s sensible approach to Man United’s absent-minded transfer policy over the past decade, suggesting that Erik ten Hag is still a long way short of the team he wants.

“I like what I’ve seen of Erik ten Hag so far, but it’s clear he has serious reservations about his rearguard, with probably Lisandro Martinez as the only defender he’s fully convinced of,” Deeney said.

Defender Lisandro Martinez was one of Manchester United’s summer signings

United spent £85million on Brazilian winger Antony, who has started well for them

“We don’t know yet if Casemiro is up to speed and if he is ‘the answer’ to United’s long-standing midfield problem and up front it is clear that Ten Hag has not yet settled for the central striker or the broad left player he has seen. want. .

“It will take United two or three good transfer periods before they can really be at the top again.”

Newcastle move on to Old Trafford, just a point behind Man United, and could finish the weekend in the top four if the results are in their favour.