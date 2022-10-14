Man United and Liverpool sell PL’s cheapest pints, with West Ham most expensive

Manchester United fans may hate their owners, but they can thank the Glazers [maybe] for the sale of the cheapest beers in the Premier League.

And it should come as no surprise, as it is in London where the most expensive pints are tapped, with West Ham supporters charging the most.

Getty Manchester United serve the cheapest pint in the Premier League for £3

getty While West Ham fans and visiting supporters at London Stadium have to pay the most at over £7 a pint

According to OLBGwho surveyed average pint prices on the Premier League grounds, the Hammers are charging a whopping £7.60 a pint at London Stadium.

That’s more than double the £3 it costs at Old Trafford for fans to quench their thirst.

United’s bitter rivals, Liverpool, have the second-cheapest pint, with a cool one costing £3.30 at Anfield.

Bournemouth, Everton and Manchester City round out the top five cheapest pints in the English top flight.

Drinking is never cheap in London, with Crystal Palace serving the cheapest pint in the capital at £5, closely followed by Tottenham.

Four of the most expensive pints are served on the London premises, while drinks at Chelsea and Fulham cost more than a few bob.

It also costs £5.80 at Leicester with Arsenal and West Ham charging extortionate prices for pints.

But despite charging £6.35 a pint at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners have been voted the second best place for a day trip along with Newcastle.

Tottenham – whose new(ish) stadium has the longest bar in the UK, the 65m ‘Goal Line Bar’ which runs the length of the goal line – top the stack in terms of the overall experience.

getty Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has the UK’s longest bar

OLBG took into account a number of factors, including the cost of pints, stadium capacity and the walk to the stadium from the nearest station.

The price to park on the ground was also taken into account, along with the number of football-related arrests during the 2021/22 season.

The King Power Stadium came at the bottom of the list, just ahead of the Hammers who registered the most arrests last term with 95.

By comparison, Bournemouth, who was in the championship last year, had only four arrests.