Man United and Erik ten Hag MUST show Cristiano Ronaldo the exit door, claims Jamie Carragher

Erik ten Hag should beg the Manchester United board to release Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer in an attempt to send a message to his players, Jamie Carragher claimed.

The Portuguese distrust has marred Ten Hag’s first summer in charge at Old Trafford by publicly seeking a departure, eager to join a club in the Champions League.

Carragher believes that by seizing the opportunity to beat Ronaldo, Ten Hag would send a strong signal to his Red Devils camp that no player is more important than the Manchester United manager.

Writing for the TelegraphThe ex-Liverpool star described Ronaldo’s actions as “harmful and debilitating”, replacing the positivity often instilled with a new manager appointment.

He referred to a line from Sir Alex Ferguson’s autobiography in which he admonished Ten Hag to take heed of the Old Trafford legend’s advice: ‘Once a Manchester United player thought he was bigger than the manager, he had to to go.’

By eliminating Ronaldo, Carragher believes the 52-year-old coach would stamp his authority in the dressing room, demonstrating that a lack of discipline or dedication under his leadership would not be tolerated.

Ten Hag is preparing for his first Premier League game against United against Brighton on Sunday

Sir Alex Ferguson said a player ‘had to go’ if he thought he was bigger than the manager

The ex-England international wrote: ‘[Ten Hag] received an extremely difficult and unwanted welcome gift from Ajax on arrival.

Ronaldo’s presence is a legacy of United’s miscalculation that brought him back 12 months ago.

‘I made my reservations known at the time. Everything since then has confirmed the error.’

Striker Anthony Martial is a big doubt against Brighton after picking up a hamstring problem

Ten Hag will start his first Premier League campaign at home against Brighton on Sunday, with Anthony Martial having major doubts after a hamstring problem.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho missed Atletico Madrid’s friendlies last weekend due to illness, but is expected to return.

The role Ronaldo will play in Ten Hag’s debut game at Old Trafford remains unclear, although a start seems unlikely due to the attacker’s lack of minutes in preparation.