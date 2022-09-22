Man United admit pay-outs to get rid of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick cost them £24.7m

Manchester United’s annual financial report shows they spent £24.7m on getting rid of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick over the past year.

The club recorded a net loss of £115.5m for the financial year to 30 June 2022, compared to £92.2m in 2021.

A significant portion of their spending came from paying off two managers in what was their worst season in Premier League history as they managed just 58 points.

Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjær four months into his new three-year contract

Solskjaer was sacked last November after a 4-1 defeat at Watford left United seventh in the Premier League table after the first 12 games of the season.

Just four months earlier, Solskjær had signed a new three-year contract at Old Trafford, meaning United would have to pay a huge fee to sack him.

Ralf Rangnick came in to replace the Norwegian on a temporary basis until the end of the campaign and also agreed to take on a consultant role at the club for a further two years.

However, after leading United to a sixth-place finish, Rangnick accepted a job as coach of the Austrian national team at the end of the season, and the club’s hierarchy promptly canceled plans for him to stay in Manchester.

Ralf Rangnick’s consulting role at the club was canceled after he became coach of Austria

Last season was United’s worst season in Premier League history when they achieved 58 points

The Red Devils won just 38% of their games under Rangnick, the worst win percentage of any United manager in the Premier League era and the club’s worst for 50 years.

United’s financial report also reveals that their net debt currently stands at £514.9m, up from £419.5m last year.

“Our club’s core mission is to win football matches and entertain our fans,” commented CEO Richard Arnold.

‘Since our last earnings report, we have strengthened our men’s squad, completed a successful summer tour and established a foundation to build from in the early stages of the 2022/23 season under our new manager Erik ten Hag.

Chief executive Richard Arnold admitted the Red Devils still have ‘a lot more work to do’

‘We have also continued to develop our women’s team with the aim of strengthening our position among the leading clubs in the Women’s Super League.

‘Ultimately, we know that Manchester United’s strength rests on the passion and loyalty of our fans, which is why we have made fan engagement a strategic priority.

“While there is much more work to be done, everyone at the club is committed to a clear strategy to deliver sustained success on the pitch and a sustainable financial model off it, for the mutual benefit of fans, shareholders and other stakeholders.”