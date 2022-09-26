Man United: 5ft 9ins defender Lisandro Martinez says he ‘don’t care’ about criticism of his height

Some say the Argentinian isn’t tall enough to be a Premier League centre-back

Lisandro Martinez has criticized his height, stressing that confidence and hard work can compensate for his lack of stature.

Manchester United signed the 5ft 9ins centre-back for £55million from Ajax this summer, with new manager Erik ten Hag desperate for the Argentine to fix their leaky defence.

And Martinez told TyC Sports he “don’t care about his opponents”, before admitting that it is a “dream come true” to represent the Red Devils in the Premier League.

Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez (right) has hit back at critics of his height

The 24-year-old was widely regarded as ‘bullied’ by six-foot Brentford striker Ivan Toney (right) when United were beaten 4-0 against Brentford in their second league game.

He said, ‘I don’t care about criticism. I believe in myself and I trust in my abilities.

‘I’ve always worked hard. That’s how I get the results I want.

“To be honest, it was a dream come true to play for a big club like Manchester United, especially to play in the Premier League, one of the best leagues in the world. I’m really happy.’

But the 5ft 9ins defender Martinez has recently improved and the Red Devils’ form has improved

He was a £55million arrival from Ajax this summer, following boss Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford

Jamie Carragher refuses to go back on his belief that Lisandro Martinez is too small

The 24-year-old struggled in his first two appearances in the English top flight and was widely regarded as ‘bullied’ by goalkeepers Danny Welbeck (6ft 1in) and Ivan Toney (6ft 2ins) when United lost to Brighton and Brentford respectively.

But the eight-cap international, who played 90 minutes as Lionel Scaloni’s side defeated Honduras 3-0 on Saturday, was a tenacious and controlled play-making presence at the back as United won four games, starting with Liverpool.

Pundit Jamie Carragher, a former Liverpool centre-back, said earlier this month: “I wouldn’t want a central defender who is six feet tall on my team. I would not.’