WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Man United: 5ft 9ins defender Lisandro Martinez says he ‘don’t care’ about criticism of his height

Sports
By Merry
Man United: 5ft 9ins defender Lisandro Martinez says he 'don't care' about criticism of his height 19
1664180786 109 Man United 5ft 9ins defender Lisandro Martinez says he dont
Man United: 5ft 9ins defender Lisandro Martinez says he 'don't care' about criticism of his height 20
1664180788 379 Man United 5ft 9ins defender Lisandro Martinez says he dont
Man United: 5ft 9ins defender Lisandro Martinez says he 'don't care' about criticism of his height 21
1664180789 143 Man United 5ft 9ins defender Lisandro Martinez says he dont
Man United: 5ft 9ins defender Lisandro Martinez says he 'don't care' about criticism of his height 22
1664180790 313 Man United 5ft 9ins defender Lisandro Martinez says he dont
Man United: 5ft 9ins defender Lisandro Martinez says he 'don't care' about criticism of his height 23
1664180791 322 Man United 5ft 9ins defender Lisandro Martinez says he dont
Man United: 5ft 9ins defender Lisandro Martinez says he 'don't care' about criticism of his height 24

Lisandro Martinez insists he ‘don’t care’ about criticism of his height with the 1.80m 9-inch centre-back winning fans over after a rough start to the season… and the Argentinian admits it’s a ‘dream that comes out’ to represent Manchester United

  • Lisandro Martinez hits back at those who have criticized him for his height
  • Some say the Argentinian isn’t tall enough to be a Premier League centre-back
  • The 5ft 9ins Martinez cost Manchester United £55million from Ajax this summer
  • And the 24-year-old admitted it’s a dream come true to represent the Red Devils
  • Click here for all the latest 2022 World Cup news and updates

By Max Mathews for Mailonline

Published: 08:51, 26 Sep 2022 | Updated: 09:18, September 26, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Lisandro Martinez has criticized his height, stressing that confidence and hard work can compensate for his lack of stature.

Manchester United signed the 5ft 9ins centre-back for £55million from Ajax this summer, with new manager Erik ten Hag desperate for the Argentine to fix their leaky defence.

And Martinez told TyC Sports he “don’t care about his opponents”, before admitting that it is a “dream come true” to represent the Red Devils in the Premier League.

Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez (right) has hit back at critics of his height
Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez (right) has hit back at critics of his height

Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez (right) has hit back at critics of his height

The 24-year-old was widely regarded as 'bullied' by six-foot Brentford striker Ivan Toney (right) when United were beaten 4-0 against Brentford in their second league game.
The 24-year-old was widely regarded as 'bullied' by six-foot Brentford striker Ivan Toney (right) when United were beaten 4-0 against Brentford in their second league game.

The 24-year-old was widely regarded as ‘bullied’ by six-foot Brentford striker Ivan Toney (right) when United were beaten 4-0 against Brentford in their second league game.

He said, ‘I don’t care about criticism. I believe in myself and I trust in my abilities.

‘I’ve always worked hard. That’s how I get the results I want.

“To be honest, it was a dream come true to play for a big club like Manchester United, especially to play in the Premier League, one of the best leagues in the world. I’m really happy.’

But the 5ft 9ins defender Martinez has recently improved and the Red Devils' form has improved
But the 5ft 9ins defender Martinez has recently improved and the Red Devils' form has improved

But the 5ft 9ins defender Martinez has recently improved and the Red Devils’ form has improved

He was a £55million arrival from Ajax this summer, following boss Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford
He was a £55million arrival from Ajax this summer, following boss Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford

He was a £55million arrival from Ajax this summer, following boss Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford

Jamie Carragher refuses to backtrack on his belief that Lisandro Martinez is too small to play center back in the Premier League
Jamie Carragher refuses to backtrack on his belief that Lisandro Martinez is too small to play center back in the Premier League
Martinez joined from Ajax this summer for a £55m deal
Martinez joined from Ajax this summer for a £55m deal

Jamie Carragher refuses to go back on his belief that Lisandro Martinez is too small

The 24-year-old struggled in his first two appearances in the English top flight and was widely regarded as ‘bullied’ by goalkeepers Danny Welbeck (6ft 1in) and Ivan Toney (6ft 2ins) when United lost to Brighton and Brentford respectively.

But the eight-cap international, who played 90 minutes as Lionel Scaloni’s side defeated Honduras 3-0 on Saturday, was a tenacious and controlled play-making presence at the back as United won four games, starting with Liverpool.

Pundit Jamie Carragher, a former Liverpool centre-back, said earlier this month: “I wouldn’t want a central defender who is six feet tall on my team. I would not.’

Cristiano Ronaldos sister fires back at Real Madrid chief Florentino
You might also like More from author
More Stories

BBC football commentators were told not…

Merry

Conor McGregor is ‘only UFC star…

Merry

Jake Paul mocks Tommy Fury with brutal…

Merry
1 of 4,840

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More