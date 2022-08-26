Man tries to stab a cop with a PEN after being arrested for attempting to kidnap a kindergartener

An Ohio man attempted to stab a police officer with a pen after he was arrested for attempted kidnapping from a kindergarten.

Reid Duran, 35, of Fairborn, near Dayton, told officers he “planned to give his victim candy with sedatives,” but failed.

Duran had been attending an open house at St. Brigid School about 6 p.m. Monday when he began claiming he was a parent of one of the female preschoolers — whose real father was in attendance.

Director Terry Adkins soon realized Duran was behaving in a “strange manner” and escorted him out of the building and called the police.

When the dispatcher asked Adkins how he knew the five-year-old was not Duran’s, he replied, “We don’t have anyone here by that name. He gave us a different name, and now he’s changing his name.

“And the parent he was questioning about that daughter is getting furious, which I don’t blame him for.”

Duran is said to have told police multiple stories about why he was at school until he finally admitted he was there to kidnap a student, court documents, viewed by Fox 19said.

After being arrested, he was taken to Xenia’s police station for questions, where surveillance footage shows him sitting uncomfortably at a desk with an officer in the room.

After being questioned and sitting in the interrogation room, he picked up a pen from the table and tried to stab an officer with it and escape.

He failed to harm the officer, who then pushed him to the ground and handcuffed him

Duran was restrained and now in jail without bail

Duran sat stiffly in the chair, swaying his hands in his lap as they waited for the investigators. Finally, the alleged kidnapper moves his left hand on the table closest to the pen.

Duran grabs the writing implement and pulls it to the edge of the table, where he surveys the end of it, out of sight of the officer.

A few seconds later, he waves his arm as if throwing a baseball before standing up and putting his full power into the pen.

He misses the officer, who grabs his wrist and pushes him to the ground, quietly calling for backup.

The officer, who was not mentioned by name, doesn’t let Duran get off the floor and turns him around to handcuff him as he straddles the other man’s legs.

“Your hands behind your back now,” he tells Duran.

“Okay, don’t worry,” the attacker said, breathing heavily.

“Are you kidding me now?” the officer asked Duran. “Put your hands behind your damn back, now. You fucking stabbed me, really? What an asshole.’

Two other law enforcement officers entered the room and asked the officer where the pen was before telling him to “take it off his chest.”

They placed Duran back in the handcuffed wheelchair.

During his interrogation with police, he told police that he was at the school “trying to find a small child to obtain sexual favors,” according to a court document.

He also claimed to have committed a similar incident in another city and told police that he preferred children between the ages of five and 13.

While at school, he reportedly saw a class photo of the kindergarten class by the room door and “started planning to pick up the child from school and wanted to perform sexual acts with the child,” documents reportedly said.

Duran reportedly planned to expel the little girl from school after giving her a Starburst-esque sedative candy and waiting for her to pass out before taking her away.

The alleged kidnapper also admitted to having child pornography on his computer.

Duran has been charged with attempted kidnapping, escape and assault.

He is due to appear before the Xenia municipal court on August 29 at 9:00 am. He is currently being held without bail.