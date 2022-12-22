Man steals car with child in the back from outside West Yorkshire house

<!–

A woman frantically called the police after her child was abducted outside her home in West Yorkshire last night.

The child was strapped into the back of their mother’s orange Nissan X-Trail when the suspect drove away from the home on South Parade, Ossett, West Yorkshire.

The police responded immediately with a major search operation, including a helicopter from the National Police Air Force.

The car was stolen at 4:23 p.m. on Wednesday. The X-Trail was abandoned about an hour later with the child still strapped to the back.

Officers rescued the child and returned it to the concerned parents.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed they have arrested a man on suspicion of car theft and child abduction.

The 41-year-old suspect is currently being questioned by officers and remains in custody.

Police are still appealing to the public for more information about the kidnapping and theft.

They especially want to speak to everyone who saw the orange X-Trail between 4.20 pm and 5.30 pm yesterday.

Detective Inspector Sarah Degnan from Wakefield CID said: ‘This was clearly a terrifying incident as it would be for any parent, and we are doing everything we can to identify those responsible.

“We are investigating this incident as a child abduction and motor vehicle theft and I would appeal to anyone who has information or who saw the vehicle in Ossett or surrounding areas during the above times to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the 101LiveChat feature on the website or by calling 101 quoting log 1073 dated December 20.

You can also call the independent charity Anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.