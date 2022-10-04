Man stands trial for rape in Australian Parliament House

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) – A government official described herself as “as drunk as she had ever been in her life” the night she claimed to have been raped in the Australian parliament building, a prosecutor told a jury on Tuesday.

In his opening statement, prosecutor Shane Drumgold told the jury that the level of intoxication of Brittany Higgins was important because it was relevant to her ability to consent to sex.

Colleague Bruce Lehrmann, 27, has pleaded not guilty to unauthorized sexual intercourse and could face a maximum jail term of 12 years if convicted.

His trial began Tuesday in the Australian Capital Territory Supreme Court in the national capital, Canberra, overseen by Chief Justice Lucy McCallum.

Drumgold outlined the prosecution’s version of events and the evidence the jury will hear throughout the case, which is expected to last up to six weeks and will hear evidence from three former ministers.

He said on Friday 22 March 2019 that Lehrmann and Higgins, then 24, had been drinking with colleagues at a bar in Canberra and then at a nightclub before taking off together in a taxi in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Higgins thought she was on her way home, but Lehrmann said he had to stop by the parliament building to pick up some work, Drumgold said.

Lehrmann told the guards over the intercom at the entrance to a building that he worked for Defense Industry Secretary Linda Reynolds and that the couple was picking up documents.

Drumgold told the court that the guards who saw the couple entering the building saw that they were under the influence of alcohol.

Higgins claims that after they both entered Reynolds’ office, she fell asleep on a couch and woke up to Lehrmann having sex with her.

After Higgins said “no” half a dozen times, Lehrmann exited the building in an Uber and fell back asleep, Drumgold said.

Drumgold said she woke up alone in the office later that morning when a security guard checked on her. In text messages after the alleged rape, Drumgold said Higgins told a friend that she was “barely clear” at the time.

“If he (Lehrmann) thought it was okay, why would he just leave me there?” Higgins asked in the message.

Attorney Steven Whybrow said US author Mark Twain’s quote “never let the truth get in the way of a good story” was correct in the case.

Whybrow said there were “huge gaps” in Higgins’s version of events to police. He said that while violence against women was an “underreported and underreported scourge of our society,” the story Higgins had told was not true.

“This verdict in no way affects the discussions and the focus being placed on these issues. We’ve all known for a while that these things are real,” he said.

Before the trial began, the judge reminded the jurors of the importance of impartiality.

McCallum described the case as a “cause celebre” due to its high profile.

“It is a fundamental requirement that a person charged with a serious criminal offense be tried by an impartial jury,” McCallum told potential jurors.

“I ask you to consider your own state of mind (with) the problems that will arise in this matter and honestly consider whether you can be impartial…

A panel of 16 judges, including four reserves, was selected for a process expected to take between four and six weeks. There are 10 men and six women judges.

Higgins’ allegation and complaints about a lack of support from former Conservative government circles sparked nationwide protests over the treatment of women in politics and prompted former Prime Minister Scott Morrison to apologize.

Reynolds has been named as a witness in the trial, along with former government ministers Michaelia Cash and Steven Ciobo.

The Associated Press does not usually identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but Higgins has chosen to identify himself in the media.

Morrison’s government lost power in May’s election after nine years in office.

