Man stabbed to death in Birmingham named and pictured as 19-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder
The victim of a fatal stabbing in Birmingham has been named by police and photographed hours after police arrested a man on suspicion of murder.
West Midlands Police named the victim, 41-year-old Andrew Gardner.
Mr Gardner was stabbed just after 7:15pm on Alexandra Road on Sunday night. He later died in hospital.
Earlier today, a 19-year-old man was arrested and is awaiting questioning by officers.
Andrew Gardner, 41, was stabbed to death on Alexandra Road in Birmingham around 7:15pm on Sunday night. West Midlands Police today arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He’s waiting to be questioned by officers
Police officers outside on the scene on Alexandra Road on Sunday night in Birmingham
Mr Gardner’s heartbroken family has paid tribute to their “caring, loving son, father, brother and uncle.”
They added: “His passing will leave a big hole in our lives, but he will be in our hearts forever.”
A post-mortem examination is expected to take place later this week.
Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, of the West Midland Police Homicide Division, said: ‘We sympathize with Andrew’s family as they deal with his loss.
“Our investigation has progressed rapidly and even though we have made an arrest, I urge anyone with information to come forward.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV, phone or dashcam footage is encouraged to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website, quoting log 3200 from 9/18.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.