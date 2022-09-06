Man shoves UKULELE down pants as thieves allegedly steal from Toowoomba music shop

<!–

A man stuffed a ukulele when three people were caught on CCTV allegedly stealing more than $2,000 worth of music equipment.

Along with the $1,349 uke, a banjo and a box of harmonicas would also have been included in the ‘cheeky’ act.

The bizarre incident took place at Bandland music store in the south Queensland town of Toowoomba, infuriating owner Steve Eastaugh.

He realized something was wrong on Friday, August 26, when a customer noticed a dent in a guitar that Mr Eastaugh said hadn’t been there the day before.

In an effort to find out what happened, he watched the store’s security video and saw three people allegedly stealing equipment.

A man was caught on a security camera with a $1,349 ukulele in his pants

The footage shows the group tucking items under their clothes and in their pants the previous day, including a $1,349 ukulele, a $600 banjo ukulele and a box of harmonicas.

“They trotted off, right past the staff, with a few thousand dollars worth of stuff,” he said the chronicle.

Mr. Eastaugh called Toowoomba’s pawnshops and found that the instruments had been sold to a Cash Converters store.

He said the trio were allegedly caught on camera and then returned to his shop, where they were confronted and quickly left.

“I’ve never seen something so bold and so much in one hit, only to come back the next day,” he said.

“We’ve all moved on quite a bit now, we take security much more seriously.”

Then Pennywise, another local pawn shop, called him to say they’d been given music equipment earlier that week.

Mr Eastaugh continued looking at his CCTV video to find that Bandland was allegedly attacked by the same group of three on Wednesday, August 24.

Alleged thieves caught on camera footage (photo) in a music store in Toowoomba

All items taken from his shop have since been returned to him.

Two people have been charged in connection with the alleged thefts.

A 25-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, both from South Toowoomba, have been charged with two counts of theft and fraud.

The Queensland Police Department is continuing to investigate the incidents.

