Man shot dead outside remote Space Force station in New Hampshire approached gate while armed

A man armed with a pistol and knife was fatally shot outside the remote Space Force station in New Hampshire after approaching the gate, but the circumstances of why he was there are still under investigation, officials said.

The man identified as Michael Foley, 33, was “killed by a single gunshot” around 11:30 p.m. May 13 on Galaxy Way, an access road leading to the New Boston Space Force Station (NBSFS).

New Hampshire’s deputy medical examiner, Dr. Mitchell Weinberg, calling the way Foley died a “murder,” military.com reported.

Two men identified as New Boston police officer Shane Morton, and Peter White, a contracted security officer with the company, Lockwood Hills, had unloaded their firearms and shot Foley to death.

Michael Garrity, communications director for the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office, told DailyMail.com on Thursday that no charges are being filed against Morton and White at this time.

“We continue to actively investigate and assess the shooting incident,” he said. “A report will be released when our review is complete.”

Foley reportedly made threatening gestures to a contracted police officer as he approached the NBSFS gate, armed with a knife and rifle, Stephen Brady, a spokesman for the Space Force’s Peterson-Schriever Garrison, which oversees the New Boston Space Force Station, said Military.com reported.

Brady added that Foley also had “a gas cylinder and propane tank in his vehicle, which was considered a potential threat.”

The details were based on an investigation completed by the Air Force on Monday.

A location map showing the exact location of the May 13 shooting at the New Boston Space Force Station

The May shooting was reviewed by a use of force assessment committee that has been compromised by representatives of the Defense Department’s security forces, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, the judge’s law firm and other experts.

Contractor Peter White had “acted within the scope of authority, current policies and procedures regarding the use of force,” said the Space Force’s Peterson-Schriever Garrison spokesman.

New Boston Police Officer Shane Morton, who was also involved in the shooting, has been a cop for the past five years, a report said.

Both men had fired their weapons, but it was not clear who fired the shot that killed Foley.

New Boston is home to the 23rd Space Operations Squadron, which provides satellite capabilities to “more than 190 Department of Defense, national and civilian satellites conducting intelligence, weather, navigation, early warning and communications operations,” according to the Space Force. -website.