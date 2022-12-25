Man shot dead in West Oakland

OAKLAND — A man died Sunday morning after a shooting in a West Oakland neighborhood, authorities said.

Shortly before 11:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a possible shooting after learning of a ShotSpotter activation near 24th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. way.

When officers arrived at 23rd and West Streets, they found a man in his thirties on the floor, unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Despite life-saving measures by police officers and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity was not known, pending notification of the next of kin by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office coroner’s office.

Police did not share a description of a suspect or vehicle involved in Sunday’s deadly shooting. Officers blocked nearby streets to search for evidence, but did not report the finding of shell casings or surveillance footage.

Oakland Police and Crime Stoppers are offering up to $10,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of the killer. Anyone with information can call the police at 510-238-3821 or 510-238-7950 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.

Please contact George Kelly at 408-859-5180.