Man shot dead at Derby police station wielding ‘samurai-like sword’ is named

A man shot and killed outside a police station after infiltrating a secure parking lot with a “samurai-style sword” has been named.

Marius Ciolac, 35, was gunned down on Friday, October 7, after breaking through the entrance to the Ascot Drive police station car park in Derby and smashing the windows of parked vehicles.

Derbyshire Police also confirmed that the man had smashed a window in the £9.5million newly built police station.

Police said the family of the man, who lived on Osmaston Road, had been notified.

On Saturday, forensic officers were seen at a house on the same road adjacent to the joint police and fire service complex in an ‘unrelated incident’.

But a company called “Home Builders & Essential Electric” was registered by Ciolac in 2020 at the same address that was sought.

Police investigators previously struggled to identify the man believed to be an Eastern European refugee, according to investigations by the Telegraph.

An investigation has been launched by the police watchdog, The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as is customary in such cases.

Witnesses recall seeing man wielding ‘samurai-style sword’ after breaking through secure parking lot

A neighbor told DerbyshireLive that the man who lived in the house searched by forensic officers had only come to live in recent months.

Ciolac was spotted with a knife by officers at 9:55 a.m. but was shot dead at 10:03 a.m., police said.

He was taken by ambulance to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, but died on arrival. No other officers, personnel or members of the public were injured.

A local resident who recalled the incident said the man had a weapon “like a samurai sword,” adding: “Apparently the intruder was initially tasered, but it didn’t overpower him, so they had to fire.”

Reports of gunshots also forced a nearby B&M store to be evacuated. Meanwhile, Mark Baxter, who works at a nearby car company, claims he heard six gunshots.

“I was at the reception with my colleague when all of a sudden there was a series of explosions,” said the 59-year-old. “We looked at each other and immediately knew it wasn’t a car recoil. There were two sharp blasts, two shots afterwards, a slight delay, and then two more shots.

“We went out and there were a lot of police officers. We saw someone on the floor with a man standing over him with a gun, a police officer with a rifle, and then they closed the road.’

Baxter said a customer told him the suspect had been shot at the entrance to the police station.

“A woman ran out of the police station and said, ‘Do not let anyone pass the entrance under any circumstances’. Another person said they saw the police pick up a knife from the road.”

Drone footage showed a smashed glass door at the Ascot Drive police station, along with bloodstained clothing and medical supplies.

The scene of the shooting – in Allenton, Derby, was cordoned off for forensics last weekend

The scene showed what appeared to be a pair of black boots and a coat on the road near the gates, surrounded by bandages, tourniquets and open pouches of syringes.

The scene of the shooting was outside the new multi-million pound police station that opened earlier this year.

The new police base was officially opened in April to join Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service on Ascot Drive.