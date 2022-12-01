Home Man shot and killed in Iran for publicly celebrating nation’s elimination in World Cup
Categories: World

Man shot and killed in Iran for publicly celebrating nation’s elimination in World Cup

Video: Man shot and killed in Iran for public celebration of the country’s World Cup elimination

Man shot dead in Iran for publicly celebrating the country’s elimination from the World Cup

We’re sorry, this feature is currently unavailable. We are working to restore it. Try again later.

Related Post
  1. Australia called in to help after hackers shut down Vanuatu government systems

    Keru said some officials were able to continue working on their cellphones through their phones…

  2. What Australia can do about Iran’s killing, torture and rape of brave women

    The Albanian government should broaden regulations to capture these and the many other human rights…

  3. Osama bin Laden’s son reveals he wants to come to the UK

    Growing up under the weight of parental expectations is hard for any child - few…

Human rights activists say Iranian authorities shot dead a man as he celebrated the country’s elimination from the 2022 World Cup.

December 1, 2022 — 3:34 p.m

Merry

Share
Published by
Merry
Tags: celebratingCupeliminationIrankilledmannationspubliclyshotWorld
1 day ago

Recent Posts

Numerous Ukrainian embassies are given ‘bloody packs’ containing ANIMAL EYES.

Multiple Ukrainian embassies receive 'bloody packages' with ANIMAL eyes after the consulate in Spain received…

10 mins ago

Apple’s upcoming xrOS may be the start of a whole new ecosystem of devices

With 2022 ending on a somewhat uneventful note, all eyes are on 2023, as Apple…

12 mins ago

Sajid Javid, ex-Cabinet minister, says he won’t stand in the next election

Ex-cabinet minister Sajid Javid says he will NOT stand in next election amid exodus as…

12 mins ago

Disadvantages and Advantages of Replica Watches

Knockoff Rolex Watches: All over the world, there are a lot of fake products, but…

20 mins ago

John Lewis and Abrdn team up to build 1,000 homes

John Lewis Partnership partners with Abrdn to develop 1,000 homes during a move to reduce…

21 mins ago

‘New-found freedom’: China relaxes COVID rules after protests

Cities across China continued to ease COVID restrictions and relax testing and quarantine rules following…

21 mins ago