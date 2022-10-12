Man shoots himself in head with Smith & Wesson resolver in Westminster, Perth

<!–

A young man is lucky to be alive after shooting himself in the head with a revolver in shocking scenes reminiscent of those famously depicted in an Oscar-winning war drama.

The 31-year-old remains in hospital with serious injuries almost a month after the September 18 incident which almost claimed his life at a Westminster home in Perth’s north.

The man is suspected of playing Russian roulette with himself by pointing an old unlicensed Smith & Wesson revolver at his head before pulling the trigger in scenes reminiscent of the 1978 blockbuster The Deer Hunter.

At least one person who witnessed the bizarre incident has reported links to the City Crew, a bikie feeder group to the Coffin Cheaters motorcycle gang that formed in the 1970s.

The injured man is not believed to have any known cycling connections, The West Australian reported.

It is understood the man shot himself in a suspected game of Russian roulette in scenes famously depicted in The Deer Hunter. The picture shows the actor Robert De Niro in the iconic scene

He was taken to hospital with critical injuries, and the man’s condition is now listed as stable.

The incident recalled scenes famously depicted in the 1978 film The Deer Hunter, in which a trio of American soldiers held captive during the Vietnam War are forced to play Russian roulette by their captors.

Film director Michael Cimino revealed last year that actor Robert De Niro requested a live cartridge revolver for the scene of the famous Russian roulette sequence

WA Police have confirmed that investigations into the latest incident are continuing.

Witnesses are still tight-lipped, but have told authorities the man was injured accidentally.

“At this time, there is no indication that another party was involved in the shooting,” a police spokeswoman said.

Police Minister Paul Papalia weighed in on the latest incident after he recently announced an overhaul of the state’s firearms laws.

A Perth man miraculously survived after shooting himself in the head with an unlicensed Smith & Wesson revolver. Pictured is a stock shot of a Smith and Wesson firearm

The firearms ban scheme will ban the manufacture of 3D-printed weapons, increase penalties for gun-related crimes and, importantly for WA Police, ban anyone suspected of posing a threat to society from holding a licence.

Those deemed dangerous to the public will also be banned from living where firearms are kept.

“Regardless of the circumstances, there is no good reason why anyone in Western Australia should be in possession of an unlicensed Smith and Wesson or any other unlicensed firearm for that matter,” Mr Papalia said.

‘Our rewrite of WA’s outdated firearms law will make it harder for people to keep firearms without a licence. It will make it harder for weapons to fall into the wrong hands.’

He recently revealed that more than 300 Western Australian bikers and partners have firearms licenses and can legally purchase deadly shotguns, handguns and rifles.