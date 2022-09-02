Man searches for mystery US airman who enthralled his mother in WWII

In the dark days of World War II, a dashing young American pilot serving in Britain met a pretty English girl.

It wasn’t exactly a love story, she already had a friend who was held prisoner of war by the Germans.

But Louisa Fitzpatrick became close friends with the dark-haired aviator with the riotous Errol Flynn mustache and spoke of him often for the rest of her life.

He gave her photos, not just of himself, but of his three brothers, his parents, and even their home in Key West, Florida.

Now, eight years after her death at the age of 92 – and 80 years after American troops arrived in the UK – Louisa’s son is desperately trying to figure out who was the man who meant so much to his mother.

British-born Louisa Fitzpatrick met a dashing young American pilot who served in Britain during World War II. The man’s name is believed to be Philip Tupino or Toppino. to be

Louisa Fitzpatrick served in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force during the war. Her job was to check the spark plugs of Royal Air Force aircraft

The mystery man’s brothers wrote to Louisa. One read, “To Louise Love Paul.” Although her name was Louisa, she often visited Louise

He also wants to return the photos to his family.

“My mother lived with me for three years before moving into a house,” says fashion journalist Eric Musgrave, 67. “So I kept them when she died.

“But I’m at the stage now where I want to clean up my life and my kids aren’t interested in these pictures, they’d just throw them away, so I’d like to give them back to someone who could appreciate them.”

Musgrave recalls his fascination with his mother’s photographs when he was a child, especially the Florida house, so different from the public housing in a northern English town where he grew up.

“It was a big white house,” he said. ‘I often joked with her’ ‘Why didn’t you marry him? Then instead of growing up on a municipal estate in Leeds, we could have lived by the ocean in Florida.”

“As a kid in the 1960s, I always looked at that big white house, which to me looked like something out of a Hollywood movie,” recalls Musgrave, who has traveled extensively throughout the United States but never made it to the Sunshine State.

“The brothers wrote their names on their photos. ‘One says to Louise, love Paul’, the other says to Louise about Frank and George.’ Although her name was Louisa, she often visited Louise.

“It just shows how close they must have been that he would give her pictures of his family and he must have told his brothers in the United States about her.

“It’s annoying, though, that the photos of the kite itself don’t have a name.”

Musgrave is pretty sure there was just friendship between the two. “I have no idea they ever had a romantic relationship.” He believes she remained loyal to her boyfriend, Harry Davies, who was imprisoned at Stalag XX-B in German-occupied Poland after being captured in Dunkirk.

“But he was clearly very fond of my mother. The photos he gave her were expensive studio portraits.’

Musgrave thinks the man’s name may have been Philip. From what he can remember his mother telling him, his last name was Tupino or Toppino.

The mystery man gave Louisa photos not only of himself, but of his three brothers, his parents, even their home in Key West, Florida.

One of the mementos was a menu from a 1944 Christmas dinner at RAF Sutton Bridge in Lincolnshire

“I wish I had pushed her more when she was alive, but her memory wasn’t always the best.

“I can’t even think of where I got the name Tupino, but it was somewhere in the back of my mind.”

He knows that the mysterious aviator was attached to the Eighth Air Force and he thinks he was in eastern England. Louisa, who joined the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force at the outbreak of war, was nearby.

One of the mementos was a menu from a 1944 Christmas dinner at RAF Sutton Bridge in Lincolnshire.

“I’m not quite sure if she was based there, but she must have been at that dinner.” The menu barely showed the rigors of wartime, with roast turkey, roast and creamed potatoes, stuffing, applesauce, Brussels sprouts and gravy, followed by Christmas pudding and brandy sauce.

“She told me her job was to check the spark plugs for the Royal Air Force. Check the spark plugs every day.

“She claimed they would take her up once a year to prove it was important work and what would go wrong if they didn’t check enough.

“I’m not sure if that’s true, though. My mother had a vivid imagination.’

Some photos in the collection show crooner Bing Crosby entertaining the troops in an airplane hangar as part of a four-month tour he undertook in 1944.

“I grew up with all those stories about the war,” said Musgrave, who now lives near Berwick-on-Tweed on the English side of the border with Scotland.

“I was born in 1955, long after the conflict ended and the thousands of what they called Yanks had returned home,” Musgrave said, “but I grew up with many stories of what a wonderful time my mother had during what we usually think of the dark days of war.

“We always think the war is such a grim time in England, but she said she just kept going and I see these pictures and it looks like they had fun chatting with friends.”

“I hope someone recognizes the people in the photos or even the house,” Musgrave said. “It’s a long way, but one of the brothers may still be alive. I would like to send these photos home’

After the war ended, Louisa lost contact with her American boyfriend. Harry Davies was released and they married in the fall of 1945 and had two daughters

Musgrave said his mother always had fond memories of her time with the WAAF. He took her to the 1990 film Memphis Belle about the Eighth Army and its flying fortress plane, and she discovered holes in its accuracy.

But Davies’s years in the German POW camp took a heavy toll on his health and he died in the early 1950s. She next married Eric Musgrave Sr., who died in 1995.

“My mother was a remarkable woman who lived a remarkable life,” Musgrave said. ‘She had a zest for life and always had many friends.

‘During the war she had many American boyfriends. I want to honor her memory and the memory of the thousands of young pilots who did not come home by returning these beautiful photos to her friend’s family.

“I hope someone recognizes the people in the photos or even the house. It’s a long way, but one of the brothers may still be alive. I’d love to send these photos home.”