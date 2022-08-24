Man run over by girl getaway driver, 16, after ‘botched’ robbery at Mermaid Waters Gold Coast

<!–

Police believe they know the identity of the 16-year-old girl who drove into an elderly man while trying to flee in a stolen car from the scene of an alleged attempted robbery.

The alleged break-in was interrupted when the owner of the Mermaid Waters estate on the Gold Coast returned home just before 2 p.m. Tuesday after the trio of teenage thieves accidentally activated his alarm.

Security camera footage showed the man blocking their stolen getaway car as his 70-year-old stepfather came out to help. two accomplices behind.

The elderly man was taken to hospital with injuries.

You see him tumbling to the ground as the owner of the house runs after the car.

Queensland Police Chief Sergeant Chris Tritton said the owner was returning home when the trio rang the bell and an alarm went off on his phone.

“He then went inside where he was (allegedly) confronted by two male offenders,” Senator Sgt. said Triton.

“One was (allegedly) armed with a knife and threatened him.”

The men can be seen on CCTV footage running from the house, but were arrested a short time later.

The older man fell to the ground when the young girl slammed the stolen car into him – with the 70-year-old now in hospital

Police say they know who the 16-year-old girl is who ran into an elderly man while trying to flee an alleged botched robbery in a stolen car

Police have released an image of the teenage girl saying they know who she is and urged her to come forward

The two male perpetrators were a 14-year-old who was already on bail and 18-year-old Hakan Jenkins. They have been charged with armed robbery and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Police are now approaching the 16-year-old girl they suspect was the driver who fled the scene, with police releasing a photo of her and urging her to turn herself in.

‘It would be the honorable thing to do’ [hand yourself in]”But if you’re robbing houses there, I’m not sure if the honorable thing is on your agenda,” Queensland Police Department’s Geoff Sheldon told reporters on Wednesday.

The elderly man is currently being treated in hospital with a serious leg injury.