Man reveals terminal cancer diagnosis after his hairdresser finds mole

When Nicholas Smithson’s hairdresser noticed a mole on his neck, it was too late – now the 38-year-old has just six months to live.

The boilermaker, from Rockhampton, Queensland, said his hairdresser encouraged him to get the mole checked out.

But when he approached the doctors, they told him there was ‘nothing to worry about’.

Nicholas Smithson, pictured, had a dodgy mole removed after a hairdresser pushed him to get it checked out – but the operation came too late

Doctors turned Nicholas down when he asked about the mole – despite it doubling in size in just 11 days – so he went to a skin specialist

In fact, the tradie told The Courier Mail he went to two doctors in 11 days after noticing the growth had doubled in size – only to be dismissed.

Nicholas decided to go see a skin specialist who took a biopsy right away.

The results showed that the growth was a nodular melanoma and that it had spread beyond the black mole to his lymph nodes.

He said doctors explained the ‘worst case scenario’ after finding the cancer, which left him shocked.

‘I remember looking at my partner and saying, ‘I’m going to bloody die, this is going to kill me’.

‘We went to my house and just stared at the blank wall and cried.’

After his lymph nodes were removed, Nicholas found another lump behind his ear – revealing that’s where he realized how serious things were getting

A PET scan revealed that the cancer had spread throughout his body, into many of his organs and even his spine

What are the symptoms of nodular melanoma? See a doctor right away if you have a skin bump, growth, mole or lesion that: Is larger than most common moles or blemishes on your body It used to be flat, but is now elevated or thicker than it used to be Is dome-shaped or has a solid lump Is either a single color (black, brown, red, pink or flesh-colored) or a mixture of colors (eg blue-black, brown-red) Has either a smooth or rough, crusty surface has changed appearance itching or burning Source: Healthline

He was flown to Brisbane where he had a bilateral neck dissection – a 10-hour operation to remove the lymph nodes in his neck.

Eleven days later he noticed another growth behind the ear.

A PET scan showed he was riddled with cancer and could no longer expect treatments to lead to a cure.

In August, doctors gave him six months to live.

“It’s like in the movies when people get bad news, they just disconnect,” he said.

He admitted to randomly calling friends hoping for comfort and even asking the local undertaker if there was evidence of an afterlife.

Nicholas has always wanted to travel, so his friends have started a GoFundMe to help him ‘live something’ before he dies.

They have raised $17,000 after setting a goal of $5,000 to help the boilermaker ‘tick off some items on his bucket list’.

Nodular melanomas can spread to major organs within three months, according to Healthline.