Beverly Hills crash: Jordan Tye Maaka granted bail after crashing Honda Accord

A student driver who lost control of the car and collided with a utility pole in a horror crash is said to have gotten behind the wheel while his driver’s license was revoked due to unpaid fines, a court heard.

Jordan Tye Maaka, 18, was charged with dangerous driving resulting in grievous bodily harm, negligent driving resulting in grievous bodily harm, triple charges of causing injury while in charge of a motor vehicle and driving while suspended.

His four teenage passengers were seriously injured Friday morning after his Honda Accord crashed while rounding a bend on Stoney Creek Road, Beverly Hills, in southern Sydney.

The crash was eerily similar to the one that tragically killed five students in Buxton southwest of Sydney just ten days earlier.

Police at a Parramatta Bail Court hearing on Sunday claimed that Maaka ‘Drunk alcohol while driving’, at the time of the accident.

But magistrate Sharon Holdsworth admonished the investigator’s claims, calling their evidence “poorly drafted” and granted bail ahead of his next court appearance this week.

“There is no evidence to support speed or alcohol consumption,” she told the court. The Daily Telegraph reported.

“I cannot see any evidence pointing to the wrongdoing of the person (Maaka) while in charge of the motor vehicle.”

Maaka appeared at the hearing via video link from his hospital bed, where he was under police guard and suffered a series of injuries, including a broken arm.

“Only by sheer luck did the collision not lead to the death of all five teenagers,” the police factsheet said.

The police prosecutor opposed Maaka’s bail request, telling the court that at the time of the crash he had a suspended license due to unpaid fines.

An 18-year-old man has been charged in Friday’s Beverly Hills crash. Pictured is the Honda Accord on site

The prosecutor also referred to the recent fatal accident in Buxton.

He also claimed that Maaka was speeding and used a Google Maps image to show the distance between the bend and the house the car crashed into.

Magistrate Holdsworth, while the magnitude of the impact could give rise to speeding ‘I don’t accept that by looking at Google Maps’.

Under the terms of his bail, Maaka must accompany his mother when he leaves the house, unless he goes to work to load trucks at a furniture factory.

He will appear in court in Sutherland on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, three of the four passengers remain in hospital for two days after the crash.

Two female passengers, both 16 years old, were taken to St. George Hospital in stable conditions.

One of the girls is said to have hip and chest injuries, while the other woman has a head injury.

Two male passengers, aged 15 and 16, were treated at the scene and taken to Liverpool Hospital in stable conditions. One of them has since been released.

Four teenage passengers were injured in the crash, while the driver suffered a broken arm

Witnesses told Daily Mail Australia on Friday that the alleged driver wandered about, dazed and agitated, immediately after the crash, muttering: ‘What have I done? What have I done?’

The two female passengers were lying on the sidewalk next to the car, one unable to speak while the other screamed with a bleeding gash on her neck.

Glen Norrish, who lives in the house where the car crashed, said he was awakened by an “omnipotent bang” just after 5:30 a.m. and wandered out to find the alleged driver, the two injured girls and another young man at his mailbox. leaning against the fence with bleeding leg.

Beverly Hills resident Glen Norrish described the chaotic scene of the accident that happened at 5:30 a.m. Friday morning outside his home on Stoney Creek Rd.

Mr Norrish said another young man was trapped in the middle of the back seat.

“The car was smoking, I was ready to get the fire extinguisher,” Mr. Norrish said.

Norrish said he told the two teenage girls to stay awake.

“One had quite a cut on her neck, the other just lay there and I kept saying ‘keep your eyes open’.

“This is a bad stretch of road, but there was (I think) speed involved.

“The girl with the cut on her neck that screamed, I think she hurt her neck too.

“The damage to that fence, they went hard.”

Mr Norrish said the car hit a tree and then the brick fence of the house next door, sending stone fragments flying into his house.

He said the second girl on the floor had an injured hip and could not walk.

“They looked very young, they were just casually dressed.

“I immediately thought one of the three in the back might have been wearing a seat belt.

‘The driver would have been saved by the airbags.

“There is no gutter where the car hit and it would have just flown into the road.

“It’s been about 12 months since they cleared this road and there are trucks and semis on the road all the time.

“We desperately need speed cameras here.”

The magistrate said there was no evidence to support police claims that the alleged driver was speeding or drinking alcohol (photo firefighters at the Beverly Hills accident scene)

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said the saying about the uncanny resemblance of the Beverly Hills crash to the Buxton crash.

‘We have a direct correlation to what happened in Buxton a few days ago,’ Asst Cmnr McFadden ‘We are most fortunate not to have lost another five lives.

“We shouldn’t strive to drive like these idiots on the road.

“We need to make sure that we as a community do everything we can to prevent these incidents.”

The alleged driver of the Beverly Hills crash (pictured) was released on bail on Sunday

Two female passengers, both aged 16 and two male passengers, aged 15 and 16, were taken to hospital with serious injuries

NSW Ambulance Inspector Anna Lennard told the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader that the two women were in the back seat with one of the men, who became trapped in the accident.

“Emergency services worked to free him while paramedics and the aeromedical team treated the other patients on the side of the road,” she said.

‘Incidents involving young people are always confrontational for our crews. We have recently seen a terrible tragedy on our roads and we encourage everyone to drive safely.”

The Beverley Hills crash happened 10 days after five teenagers died in Buxton (pictured)

Friends gather at the crime scene in Buxton, southwestern Sydney, where five Picton High School classmates aged 14-16 were killed in a horror crash on September 6.

The incident comes just days after a horror disaster in Buxton near Picton in southwestern Sydney, which killed five teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16.

Tyrell Edwards, 18, faces five dangerous driving charges after his five passengers were killed in the high-speed crash on the night of Sept. 6.

The three girls and two boys who died in the accident were all friends from Picton High School.

Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer Williams, Lily Van De Putte and Gabriella McLennan – all aged between 14 and 16 – died when a Nissan Navara ute went off the road in Buxton.

The driver, Edwards, escaped the crash with non-life-threatening injuries and remains behind bars.

The last two funerals of the victims will take place on Monday.