Man quits job to go out with a woman from EVERY US state, landing over 100 dates in only six months

One man has given dating a new twist by making it his “mission” to date a woman in every state in the US — even going so far as to quit his job to succeed.

Matthew Wurnig, 25, of Montana, has been traveling across the country in a ’50 dates 50 states’ car while trying to find the perfect girl for him.

Matthew’s dating adventure started as a way to pass the time during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has since turned into an online series that social media fans tune in to see all of his extraordinary dates – which he documents and on his TikTok account places .

Matthew Wurnig, 25, from Montana, has given dating a new spin by making it his ‘mission’ to have a first date in every state

25-year-old travels across the country in a ’50 dates 50 states’ car to find him the perfect girl

Matthew’s dating frenzy started the pandemic hit and he joined Tinder, after the lockdown restrictions were lifted, he made it his goal to meet every virtual date

When the pandemic hit, Matthew decided to join Tinder to keep himself busy while in lockdown.

He had only had five dates in his entire life before joining the dating app and talking to women through the app.

Now Matthew has become a cross country Casanova and has dated in each of the 50 states – he became a social media phenomenon, winning over 551,000 TikTok followers along the way.

From a helicopter ride to Alaska to a hot air balloon ride in New Mexico, Matthew makes sure his dates have an unforgettable time — and he doesn’t plan on ending his cross-country rendezvous anytime soon.

In an interview with NewsWeekMathew revealed: “Before the pandemic, I’d only been on five dates. I’m at 100 now and I still don’t understand women.

Matthew has become a cross country Casanova, goes on a first date with another woman in every state and has had extravagant dates with many women, including a helicopter ride

He quit his job and traveled to every state and went on over 100 first dates while documenting it on his TikTok for his 551,000+ followers

Fans loved “season one” of Matthew’s dates so much that he decided to hit the road again and has become a cross country Casanova with a date in every state

“The reason I downloaded Tinder was boredom, there was a lot of negativity in the news, so I wanted to do something uplifting to keep myself busy.

“I then had a lightbulb moment when I realized you can change the location settings and I started dating women virtually from LA, New York and Dallas.”

After the restrictions were lifted, he decided to expand his new dating life to face-to-face meetings, making it his mission to meet all of his virtual dates in person, no matter how long it took.

In January 2021, Matthew began his quest for love and began driving across the country to date in every state before flying to Hawaii and Alaska.

Prior to each date, Matthew made every woman aware of his “mission” and while most were on board, he revealed that others weren’t too thrilled.

“I admit, I don’t have a 100 percent success rate. I’ve been read to a few times,” he revealed.

By June 2021, Matthew had completed his mission and successfully had a first date in every state.

And social media loved seeing his efforts unfold in such a way that Matthew decided to hit the road again to take on another set of 50 first dates.

Matthew even quit his job so he could travel across the country for the “second season” of his “50 dates 50 states” adventure.

Prior to each date, Matthew made every woman aware of his ‘mission’ and while most were on board, he revealed that others weren’t too enthusiastic and left him on ‘reading’

Although the 25-year-old has had numerous first dates, he doesn’t consider himself a “pro,” and his main goal is to make sure every woman has the most memorable first date.

In fact, he said he’s been in touch with many of his dates, some more than others, but that he’s developed a “mission-achieving mentality.”

Although the 25-year-old has had numerous first dates, he doesn’t consider himself a “pro,” and his main goal is to make sure every woman has the most memorable first date.

“We always have a lot of fun,” he said. “I’ve had hiking dates in national parks, laser tag, bike rides, and a handful of sports competitions.

“I make sure I always treat my dates and pick up the check. I was brought up with the idea that the man should pay for the first date. It’s polite if the woman offers to split it, but I would never accept it.’

He said he’s been in touch with many of his dates, some more than others, but he has “developed a mindset to accomplish a mission.”

Jayci Miller, 23, of Rapid City, South Dakota, went on a date with Matthew — and the two went to an adventure park.

She said the date was “a memorable experience” and that it allowed her to step out of her comfort zone with an “incredible man.”

Fans can now tune in to season two of Matthew’s dating frenzy on TikTok as he travels the country in search of his perfect match.