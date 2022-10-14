Man pleads guilty to arson at Planned Parenthood clinic

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (AP) — A man who made a video describing abortion as genocide has pleaded guilty to arson at a Planned Parenthood clinic in southwest Michigan, a prosecutor said.

Joshua Brereton, 25, of Paw Paw faces a conviction on Feb. 6, 2023 after pleading, US attorney Mark Totten said Wednesday. He faces five to twenty years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Brereton also faces a fine of up to $250,000 and will be ordered to pay restitution, Totten said. The plea deal estimates the amount of restitution Brereton will have to pay at more than $20,000.

“This fire was a senseless act of political violence,” said Totten. “In our democracy, the use of force is never an acceptable way to deal with policy conflicts. In addition, Brereton’s actions could have injured innocent civilians and first responders.”

Brereton admitted that on July 31, he went to Paw Paw Walmart where he bought a starting block and fuel for a fireplace, then broke through a security fence at the clinic in Kalamazoo. He also set fires at the front entrance and one corner of the building, lit the starting block and threw it on the roof of the building.

PART: