Man pays tributes to his wife who died just days after giving rise to their second child

A Pennsylvania man has written a heartbreaking tribute to his “wonderful wife” who died unexpectedly just days after giving birth to their second son.

Jennifer Krasna, 30, of Newtown, died Nov. 28 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, according to her obituary. No other details have been released.

The first teacher and her husband, Jesse Krasna, had welcomed their newborn son, Cade, four days before her death. She also leaves behind a two-year-old son, Ty.

“She loved being a mother. It’s something that makes me happy to see her smile as she holds Cade for the first time,” 31-year-old Jesse wrote in an emotional post. Facebook message shared on Tuesday.

“The bond Jenn and Ty have formed over the last 2+ years will never be broken. [There] so much joy was written on her face when she spent time with him.”

The father remembered how Jenn would plan “fun things” for their oldest son to do and enjoyed spending time with him.

“Nothing got in the way of her being the best mom she could be,” he shared. “She always said she wanted to get Ty a brother about the same age so they could be best buddies, and she made sure to do that before she left us.”

Jesse said he met Jenn in high school, when he was a senior and she was a junior. They spent more than 13 years together.

“The first thing I noticed was that she lit up every room she entered with her green eyes, blonde hair, beaming smile and cute little ass,” he wrote. “We were at a bonfire in the dark, but I couldn’t stop looking at her because of how gorgeous she was.”

Jesse Krasna paid tribute to his wife in a heartbreaking Facebook post on Tuesday, saying she was a “great wife” and “loved being a mom”

He explained that after getting to know her, he realized she was just as beautiful on the inside. He described her as the “ultimate teammate,” a “great friend,” and the “best teacher.”

Jesse noted that she drove more than an hour to work each day, but refused to move to a closer school because she loved her students at Charlestown Elementary School in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

“Simply put, she wasn’t just a very good girl. She was the perfect girl and I will miss her so much,” he wrote. “The only comfort I get is knowing how lucky I am to have been able to love and feel the love for Jenn for the past 13+ years. A love that will never stop. Watching Ty and Cade grow up will remind us how perfect she was.’

Jenn was also loved by her friends, fellow teachers and students.

She worked for the Great Valley School District for eight years, teaching first and second grades at FOX WTXF TV reported.

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for Jesse and his two sons in the wake of her death, and they have received more than $265,000 in donations

“The community is in shock that something so unexpected is happening,” said principal Chris Pickell to the station. “Jenn would always do anything to help someone, and she loved her kids in her class.”

Pickell described her as “magical in the classroom” and said “she had a beaming smile on her face” every time he saw her.

Jenn’s best friend Brianna Plaxe hosted a GoFundMe page to raise money for Jesse and his two sons after her death.

Plaxe said Jenn was a “wonderful mother, devoted wife, beloved daughter, passionate teacher and irreplaceable friend” who was “taken from us too soon.”

“She brought love and joy to her entire family,” she added.

The fundraiser was flooded with donations, tripling the $50,000 goal in just three days. More than $265,000 has been raised to date.

“Jesse is overwhelmed by the love, support and generosity of his family, friends and community. Thank you all so much,” Plaxe wrote in an update on Nov. 30.