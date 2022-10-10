Man on magic mushrooms blames altitude after he ‘assaulted crew members on flight from Miami to DC’

Sevilla denies entering the toilet and groping the flight attendant, but admits ’90 percent’ was true

After being encouraged by a flight attendant to get up from the floor, affidavit claims he grabbed a flight attendant by the right chest

According to the affidavit, Cherruy Garcia Sevilla, 23, broke a piece of plastic from the bathroom door and used it to enter the locked stable

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Miami man who took magic mushrooms, then allegedly groped a flight attendant and broke into an occupied toilet during the flight, blames height for his insane actions.

Cherruy Garcia Sevilla, 23, was arrested after traveling from Miami to Washington on Oct. 4 when a dose of psilocybin he had ingested sent him into a frenzy.

About an hour into the two-hour flight, Seville began running down the aisle of the plane, clapping loudly near the cockpit and cursing loudly, the affidavit claimed.

Sevilla told DailyMail.com: ’90 percent of what was said was true’ as he said height may have played a role in his behaviour.

“I remember pulling the piece of plastic off the door, but I don’t recall using any force at all,” he added.

At one point, according to the affidavit, he grabbed a servant by the right breast.

He disputes touching the flight attendant’s chest, saying, “They claim I grabbed the flight attendant’s chest, but I’m not at all.”

IMAGE: Cherruy Garcia Sevilla, 23, spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com and disputed touching the flight attendant’s chest during the frenzied flight

United Airlines Flight 2116 flew from Miami International Airport to Washington Dulles

United Airlines Flight 2116 flew from Miami International Airport to Washington Dulles.

When the plane took off, he was sitting in the same row as a father and daughter, who said there was ‘something wrong’ with Seville.

During the flight, the FBI agent who wrote the affidavit claims that he started behaving inappropriately and grabbed the daughter’s arm.

The pilot then declared a “level 2 malfunction” due to Seville’s inappropriate behavior during the flight, the FBI agent said in the affidavit.

The Federal Aviation Authority classification specifies that a Level 2 threat level must be declared in the event of physical assault during a flight.

According to the affidavit, the father and daughter were removed from Seville, but he grew louder and started walking up and down the plane, shouting swear words and smiling into people’s faces.

The affidavit also alleges that he used the broken piece of the bathroom door to gain entry while another passenger was inside. He told DailyMail.com that he can’t remember.

He does remember putting a piece of the door in his pocket and saying he handed it to a flight attendant when they asked for it back.

Sevilla said he had taken larger doses before, but on the plane the drugs started working quickly and he ‘really felt it’

His behavior became increasingly out of control until he lay down on the floor. When the flight attendant tried to get him back to the seat, he “suddenly jumped up,” “grabbing and twisting” the flight attendant’s chest, the affidavit said.

He denied that claim: “I am not at all.”

Passengers worked with flight attendants and law enforcement officers on board to retrain Seville so he could be handcuffed, the affidavit claimed.

When the plane landed, FBI agents and airport police met the plane at the gate.

FBI agent Daniel Markley says in an affidavit filed with the court that he screamed, cursed and made unintelligible noises in Seville.

He remembers that the officers treated him well. “They spoke to me like a human being, and with respect,” he said.

Seville told DailyMail.com that he consumed psilocybin mushrooms quite regularly, mainly for “meditative” and not “recreational” purposes. He said: ‘I definitely felt it creeping up, usually it takes longer to take effect.’

He speculated that “maybe height played a role.”

Seville appeared at the Albert Bryan Court building in Alexandria on Wednesday and is due to return to court on October 13

In a statement to DailyMail.com, United Airlines said: “We also contacted our crew members to make sure they were okay. We would like to thank our crew for handling this difficult situation professionally.”

Seville must now appear before Judge Fitzpatrick in the Eastern District Court of Virginia. His hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m.