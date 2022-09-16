Man makes second-hand purchase of his childhood favourite book – and realises it was his OWN copy

<!–

A man who ordered a second-hand children’s book about a secret agent was stunned when it arrived and realized it was the same copy he had as a little boy.

Tom Tolson, 49, recently made the online purchase for £2.80 after seeing the coming-of-age drama Belfast, which instilled a deep sense of nostalgia.

The Secret Agent’s Handbook was one of his favorite books as a 10-year-old living in County Durham and made him dream of becoming a spy, but over the years he completely forgot about it.

A guide for would-be sleuths, spies and private investigators, it covered tricks of the trade such as code words, invisible writing, and possible hiding places.

He recognized immediately after his purchase arrived that it was the same copy he had 39 years ago from a coded message he wrote on the front page as a boy.

He first picked up his copy from a book club at Woodham Burn Junior School in Newton Aycliffe, where he grew up – for 45 pence.

Mr. Tolson, who is now alive in Nottingham, said: ‘I loved it at the time. I was a kid and I loved James Bond and secret agent stuff, it really caught my imagination.’

He said a scene depicting a little friend getting into a gang in the movie Belfast, directed by Kenneth Branagh, brought back memories from his childhood

“It just triggered something,” he said. “I remembered when I was a kid I wanted to make a little undercover cop gang with camps, secret identities and things like that.”

He did some research online and found a used copy of the book on Amazon – which now costs £2.80 – and decided to buy it.

As he flipped through the copy when it came in, he found his own handwriting on the inside cover, in the section below the words “This book belongs to…”.

There he had written the coded message instead of his own name, which read “top secret.”

“It was my book, my actual book—with my writing in it,” said Mr. Tolson.

“I remembered writing ‘top secret’ in it, and that was my handwriting. I was shocked.’

Although Mr. Tolson, a musician, is disappointed that the book has not turned out to be as useful in real life as he imagined as a child, this time around, he won’t let it go.

“As you get older, you want to cling to memories from the past and things like this really mean a lot to me now,” he said.

“I’m definitely going to keep it.”