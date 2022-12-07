Man-made private island with INCOMPLETE 11-bedroom home off Palm Beach hits the market for $218m

The only private island off Palm Beach has gone on the market for $218 million, with an 11-bedroom mansion still unfinished.

If the island’s sale price is reached, it will be the most expensive property ever sold in Florida.

The 2.27-acre island was created in the 1930s by dredging and has about 1,300 feet of ocean frontage on all four sides, according to the palm beach stall.

It can only be reached by boat or via a small private bridge.

The developers bought the island in July this year for $85 million – the first time it had changed hands since 1998 – and put it on the market in October for $210 million.

Failing to sell, it was delisted and has now been returned to the market.

The artificial island, created by dredging in the 1930s, is shown in October 2021, with the original house intact. It has since been demolished, with a new mansion under construction.

Developer Todd Michael Glaser has provided these illustrations showing the new home

The house, when completed next year, in a computer sketch showing the view from the water.

Christian Angle, the broker, said the price increase was because the house is now closer to completion than it was a year ago.

“We reassessed the market,” he said, adding that it will be finished early next year.

The mansion, when completed, will have 15 full bathrooms and seven powder rooms.

It will have a library, theater, wine room, gym with sauna, massage room, hairdresser, several swimming pools and a lighted tennis court.

Tennis court lighting is of particular concern, as Palm Beach strictly limits tennis court lighting.

The existing property contains a 1939 guest house, built by architect Howard Major.

The developer has produced digital renderings showing what the entire property will look like

A digital drawing of what the finished mansion will look like

Major, one of Palm Beach’s most influential architects, strongly opposed the trend for Spanish- or Italian-style villas in the city, insisting instead that the post-World War II building boom should reflect to the United States, not to Europe.

“Too much foreign influence has crept into the architecture of the South,” Major wrote in 1927, in the magazine southern architecture.

‘What could be more inappropriate than a southerner in a Spanish home.

‘The parody of Spanish architecture is a vulgar fad sponsored first by California, then by Florida.’

He said that Cuba, Bermuda, Nassau and the West Indies should influence South Florida, if foreign inspiration was required, not the Alhambra in Granada or the Giralda in Seville.

Major, who died in 1975, popularized the Palm Beach style of British colonial architecture, with louvered shutters and white shingles.

The house he built is being renovated and partially demolished with the help of West Palm Beach architect Roger Janssen.

Palm Beach locals note the lighted tennis court, a rarity in Tony’s enclave

In June of this year, Oracle founder Larry Ellison purchased a property south of Palm Beach for $173 million, setting a record for the most expensive residential property to ever change hands in Florida.

Comprised of multiple buildings along the dunes and beach, the 22-acre estate offers nearly 85,000 square feet of living space, inside and out, with 33 bedrooms, 34 bathrooms, and 13 powder rooms.

The two sections of the 12-room main house, one facing the lake and the other facing the ocean, are linked by a series of tunnels under the street. A 15-foot-wide tunnel serves as an art gallery.