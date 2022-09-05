Man lists incredible PIRATE SHIP houseboat for just $49,000

A former firefighter became a new kind of captain and gave others who wondered what it’s like to be a pirate the chance to find out by listing his incredible pirate ship houseboat decked out with cannons and pirate flags — and it costs you only $49,000.

Daniel Corder, 63, of Virginia, built the ship three years ago as part of his quirky hobby, having previously transformed another old boat.

The firefighter turned artist bought his neighbor’s abandoned boat and gave it a fresh coat of black paint and a new engine before turning it into a pirate ship.

The 44-foot black ship comes complete with a ghostly crew of skeletons dressed in classic pirate costumes, cannons on the sides, and the traditional skull and crossbones painted on the body.

Inside, the theme continues with classic old barrels, a wheel, old maps for planning routes across the high seas and classic accessories

The 44m black vessel comes complete with a living room, bedroom, fully equipped kitchen and bathroom – although the only garden to speak of is the open sea

Dan, (pictured above) who often calls himself Captain Dan, has transformed other boats before and is looking for the perfect buyer for his pirate ship

The former fighter who often calls himself Captain Dan has received hundreds of offers from buyers around the world, but is waiting to sell the boat to the perfect buyer.

Captain Dan wants the right buyer to buy his beloved boat and someone to take in all of its ghostly glory.

In an interview with the WashingtonianDan admitted that many of the potential buyers wanted to convert the boat into an Airbnb, which he said would require a “level of due diligence” as well as the right berth to service it.

He added: “I’ve had people want to buy this thing unseen.

It comes with a ghostly crew of skeletons dressed in classic pirate robes, cannons on the sides and the traditional skull and crossbones painted on the body

For those in doubt about buying the boat, he said, ‘Anyone can own a boat, but you’re the coolest kid on the block when you own a pirate ship’

“I won’t sell anything to anyone that they won’t come to see and feel.”

And for those in doubt about buying the boat, he said, “Anyone can own a boat, but you’re the coolest kid on the block when you own a pirate ship.”

And this isn’t the first Captain Dan to hit gold with his unique hobby.

He has sold more than 30 pirate ships that have grown into restaurant decor, tourist attractions, and even pool accessories.

When advertising his creation, photos of the ship were shared on Facebook, where the post sent the internet shivering and going viral, with more than 12,000 likes and thousands of comments.

One user said, “I would totally buy this and drink rum all day.”

“That boat is undermanned, they only have a skeleton crew,” another viewer joked.

Someone else said, ‘Would I get this and stand on deck wearing a giant pirate hat? Yes. Yes, I would.’

“Why pay for it, just get a crew together, put on an eye patch and get it!” joked another person.

Another user added, ‘Great for a Halloween party. I’m not sure if you have it the other 364 days of the year.”