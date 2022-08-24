Man left to fight for his life after hit and run horror in Melbourne

<!–

A manhunt is underway to find the callous driver who left an elderly man fighting for his life on the side of the road after crashing into his van.

Footage of the crash shows a silver Ford sedan crashing into the van as it veers off the South Gippsland Motorway in Cranbourne at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The impact of the collision caused the van to roll over twice, with both vehicles badly damaged in the serious accident in southeastern Melbourne.

According to police, the male driver of the sedan got out of his vehicle and got into a dark blue sedan with a female driver and then fled.

The van driver, in his 60s, was treated by paramedics and transported to Alfred Hospital with life-threatening upper body injuries.

The van driver, in his 60s, was treated by paramedics and transported to Alfred Hospital with life-threatening upper body injuries.

In gruesome footage of the crash site, the van is tilted to one side while the sedan stands a short distance away with a crumpled hood.

CCTV footage of the crash, which appears to be from a nearby house, shows the silver sedan spinning full circle after rolling the van.

Police have asked anyone with information about the accident or footage of the collision to come forward as the investigation continues.

CCTV footage of the crash, which appears to be from a nearby house, shows the silver sedan spinning full circle after hitting the white van (pictured)