Man killed by Indiana police after suspected of killing 2

ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) – A man suspected of murdering two people in northern Indiana has been fatally shot during a shootout with police, authorities said.

The meeting between the man and local and state officials took place around 5:30 a.m. in Angola, a city of about 9,000 people near Indiana’s border with Michigan and Ohio. It was nearly five hours after police discovered the bodies of two men outside a local home, Indiana State Police said.

The man exchanged shots with police and then fled on foot. During another exchange, he was beaten and killed at least once, state police said.

The man “matched the description of the person suspected of shooting the two men,” state police said.

No names were released.

