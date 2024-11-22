Home Australia Man is shot on busy Sydney street as a massive police operation is launched
Australia

Man is shot on busy Sydney street as a massive police operation is launched

written by Elijah 0 comments
By ZAK WHEELER FOR DAILY MAIL AUSTRALIA

Published: | Updated:

Police are on the scene after a man was shot in the early hours of the night on a busy Sydney street.

Dozens of police, at least five emergency vehicles and a Polair helicopter swarmed Crown Street in Surry Hills after a man was shot about 8pm on Friday.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

Locals called triple 0 after hearing gunshots in the neighborhood.

Police have launched a major operation following the shooting as officers work to secure the scene.

The street has been cordoned off by police while the investigation continues.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

More to come

