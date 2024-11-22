Man is shot dead on busy Sydney street as a massive police operation is launched

A man was shot dead on a busy central Sydney street, prompting a major police operation.

The shooter remains at large after the police were called. Baptist Street in Surry Hills after locals reported hearing gunshots at 7.45pm on Friday.

Officers found a man, in his 30s, near the parking lot of a BP gas station on the corner of Crown and Cleveland streets, where the shooting is believed to have taken place.

Paramedics treated the man for a gunshot wound, but he died at the scene.

A blood-soaked white sheet was seen covering the man’s body as paramedics worked desperately to revive him.

A Porsche, believed to be the getaway car, was found burnt out in nearby Kensington about an hour later.

Swarms of first responders were seen securing the intersection of Cleveland and Bourke streets as the police operation began.

Dozens of police officers, at least five emergency vehicles and a Polair helicopter attended the scene.

A man was shot dead in Surry Hills, central Sydney, on Friday night.

Paramedics worked to revive the man but were unable to save him.

A local who was dining nearby told Daily Mail Australia she heard three gunshots in the direction of BP.

Witnesses reported seeing the gunman jump out of a car before the shooting.

“He was then seen jumping into another car after the shooting, before fleeing the scene,” a police officer said. he told the Daily Telegraph.

Another witness said he saw a “bloody” man after the shooting.

Major police operation underway in Surry Hills

Others described the police operation as “chaos” as hundreds of onlookers out for dinner and drinks gathered as emergency workers attempted to redirect traffic.

Businesses were forced to close their stores and customers were asked to leave immediately as officers rushed to secure the area.

Police have completely cordoned off Cleveland Street and sections of Bourke and Crown streets have also been restricted.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

An investigation was launched and homicide detectives were called.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.