Man is shot dead in the front yard of a home in Oxley, Brisbane

Police have opened a homicide investigation after a man was shot dead in the front garden of a Brisbane home in the early hours of the morning with a gunman on the run.

Queensland Police said a crime scene was established at Cliveden Avenue in Oxley, in the city’s south-west, after a shooting at 10am. 3.25 Tuesday.

A man was fatally injured in the incident, which happened outside a house.

Police said the crime scene had closed the drop-off zone for nearby Corinda State School in Cliveden Avenue.

Parents were asked to allow extra time to get their children to school, and the crime scene was expected to be in place until after 8 p.m.