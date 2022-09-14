WhatsNew2Day
Man is rushed to hospital after being bit by a brown snake in Western Sydney Parklands

Australia
By Jacky

Man rushed to hospital after being bitten by brown snake in western Sydney

  • Man was bitten on his ankle in Abbotsbury, West Sydney Parklands
  • Bystanders provided first aid before paramedics rushed the man to hospital

By Eliza Mcphee for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 04:56, September 14, 2022 | Updated: 05:14, 14 Sep 2022

A man has been bitten on the ankle by a brown snake in a popular wildlife sanctuary in western Sydney.

The 30-year-old man was rushed to hospital after being bitten by the highly venomous reptile around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.

He had been to the Lizard Log nature playground in Abbotsbury, in Western Sydney Parklands.

A man has been bitten on the ankle by a brown snake while in a popular wildlife sanctuary in western Sydney (stock image)

Bystanders quickly provided first aid to the man before paramedics arrived and took him to Liverpool Hospital.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Braden Robinson said the man was in a “difficult” location to access when paramedics arrived.

Western Sydney Parklands is a popular spot for families, with children often playing at the Lizard Log playground.

More to come

