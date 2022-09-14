Man is rushed to hospital after being bit by a brown snake in Western Sydney Parklands

<!–

A man has been bitten on the ankle by a brown snake in a popular wildlife sanctuary in western Sydney.

The 30-year-old man was rushed to hospital after being bitten by the highly venomous reptile around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.

He had been to the Lizard Log nature playground in Abbotsbury, in Western Sydney Parklands.

A man has been bitten on the ankle by a brown snake while in a popular wildlife sanctuary in western Sydney (stock image)

Bystanders quickly provided first aid to the man before paramedics arrived and took him to Liverpool Hospital.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Braden Robinson said the man was in a “difficult” location to access when paramedics arrived.

Western Sydney Parklands is a popular spot for families, with children often playing at the Lizard Log playground.

