Man is paraded through central Mexico town after he was caught stealing a horse

This is the shocking moment a thief, stripped down to his underwear, was paraded through a town in central Mexico’s Puebla state after being caught stealing a horse.

According to the local press, the news quickly spread via social media after the horse was stolen in San Lorenzo Chiautzingo on Tuesday afternoon.

Residents searching for the horse saw the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Yahir, walking through the pastures of a farm.

At least 50 villagers intercepted Yahir before stripping him almost naked and beating him.

Authorities began a search to find Yahir and avoid a possible lynching, but were unable to locate their whereabouts.

Video footage showed a barefoot Yahir with a sign wrapped around his chest that read ‘thief’ as he held the reins of the horse and walked through the middle of a street with it.

The angry mob tied Yahir to a pole in front of a local church and San Lorenzo Chiautzingo town hall until council officers arrived and brought the situation under control.

Yahir was taken to a local police station. It is unknown if he has been charged with stealing the horse.

Residents across Mexico have been known to take matters into their own hands when arresting suspects who have committed crimes, in some cases setting them on fire and killing them.

A 2019 report on mafia killings conducted by the National Commission on Human Rights found that an average of 84 lynchings were reported from 2015 to 2018. Over that four-year period, a total of 336 assassination attempts were documented by authorities.

There were 39 lynchings and 150 attempted murders in 2020. The number of mob murders increased to 42 and there were 279 attempted murders in 2021.

“Collective violence illustrates the fatigue of the community demanding justice that they have not seen in years,” the National Commission on Human Rights said.