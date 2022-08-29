Man is mauled to death by lions after climbing into their enclosure at a zoo in Ghana
A man has been killed by lions after breaking into their enclosure at a zoo in Ghana in an apparent attempt to steal a cub.
The man, believed to be in his 30s, was attacked and beaten to death by a lion after jumping over the security fences of the zoo in the capital Accra, officials said.
Zookeepers found the man’s dismembered body Monday afternoon in the lion enclosure at the Accra zoo.
“The intruder was attacked and injured by one of the lions, within the enclosure’s perimeter,” said officials of the Forestry Commission, the state agency responsible for wildlife in Ghana.
The lion, a lioness and two cubs were still safe in their enclosure at the Accra Zoo, officials added.
A man has been killed by a lion at a zoo in Ghana after breaking into the enclosure in an apparent attempt to steal a cub. Pictured: A lion at the Accra Zoo in Ghana
The man is said to have broken into the lion’s enclosure in an attempt to steal a cub, reports Joy Online.
But the Forestry Commission said the intruder’s motive has yet to be determined.
Zookeepers managed to secure a secure hold on the lion, lioness and their two cubs so that police officers could retrieve the man’s body and take it to a local morgue.
A police spokesman said: “We are investigating the matter to determine how the man got into the restricted area.”
After the incident, officials visited the zoo "to ensure that all facilities remain safe." The commission added that no lion escaped from Accra Zoo.
The Accra Zoo was founded as a private menagerie in the early 1960s by Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah. The Accra Zoo was opened to the public after it was overthrown in 1966.
The man, described as middle-aged, was attacked and beaten to death by the lion after jumping over the security fences of the zoo in the capital Accra, an official said. Pictured: Lions playing for a zoo keeper at Accra Zoo
While rare, there have been instances of people being mauled by animals in zoos or animal enclosures.
An animal park worker in Sweden was stabbed to death by a large antelope on Sunday.
Richard Berglund told reporters he witnessed the moose incident as he helped the victim move the animals to stables after the Oland Animal and Entertainment Park closed.
In June, a caretaker at a private zoo was mauled by a tiger as he petted it during feeding time.
José de Jesús, 23, was bitten on his right hand in June by the Bengal tiger caged in Peribán, Michoacán in western Mexico, before dying hours later of a suspected heart attack, doctors said.
