Man is killed in Queensland floods near Nanango following Kingaroy rescue

A man’s body was found in a flooded creek near wild weather caused by a new layer on the east coast.

The man’s body was found by police on Friday morning near Sandy Creek near Nanango, about two and a half hours northwest of Brisbane.

“We are working to formally identify who this person is,” Detective Inspector Scott Stahlhut said.

“We currently have officers from the diving crew on their way to Nanango to help us with our questions.”

The death follows the rescue of a number of people “in quite a dangerous situation” on the roof of a car in nearby Kingaroy, Detective Inspector Stahlhut said.

An evacuation area has been set up at the local cultural center and people have been moved from a low-lying caravan park.

Flash floods hit the South Burnett area and motorists are urged to stay off the road.

In the Sunshine Coast hinterland, rainfall totals in excess of 100mm have been reported, with the town of Maleny being one of the hardest hit.

Damaging winds averaging 50kph are possible in exposed areas of the coast, and peak winds can reach 110kph on Fraser Island, also known as K’gari, forecasters say.

A small flood warning is in effect for the Stanley River at Woodford, about an hour north of Brisbane.

The low pressure area is expected to move south on Friday and Saturday and the beaches on the Gold Coast are closed due to dangerous conditions.

Across the border, wild weather has hit the NSW Northern Rivers district, with the Bureau of Meteorology issuing a severe warning of damaging surf north of Yamba on Friday night.

Waves of more than five meters are possible before conditions begin to ease on Saturday afternoon.

“Beach conditions in these areas can be dangerous and people should stay well away from the surf and surf-exposed areas,” the agency said.

In Byron Bay, where thousands of music fans have gathered for the Splendor in the Grass festival, campers have faced long lines to access muddy fields.

Festival-goers reportedly waited 12 hours to enter the site when heavy rain hit, forcing some to sleep in vehicles.

“Due to ongoing weather conditions, we are no longer able to accept RVs or vehicles, including day parking in North Byron Parklands,” a message posted on the festival’s Facebook page on Friday said.

“Thank you for your patience here and a big round of applause to our staff who work around Mother Nature to get you in here safely. Please be kind and patient.’