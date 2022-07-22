Man is killed after being sucked into a sinkhole that emerged under a swimming pool in Israel 

A man has died after being sucked into a sinkhole that led to a swimming pool in Israel.

The man, who has not been identified but was 30 years old, was found at the end of a 15-meter tunnel under the Karmei Yosef pool in central Israel.

Emergency services equipped with Go-Pro cameras set up a structure to prevent the rest of the pool from collapsing and conducted a four-hour rescue operation before finding the body.

Gruesome footage shows the moment when the sinkhole emptied the pool as more than 50 people who attended the work pool party watch.

Several floats, including an inflated flamingo, disappear into the hole in the center of the pool as revelers race to escape.

Authorities said a 34-year-old man who was also dragged down the sinkhole escaped with minor injuries after managing to climb out.

They added that a helicopter was used to locate other sinkholes in the area.

Police said they were investigating the death and whether the pool was being operated with proper permits.

Paramedic Uri Damari told The Jerusalem Post: ‘This is a very unusual incident.

“When I got there, I saw a well that had opened at the bottom of the empty pool.

“People who were at the site told me that the well suddenly opened and within seconds all the water from the pool was drawn in.”

Damari added: ‘A 34-year-old man who pulled himself out of the well sat excitedly outside the pool.

“He suffered minor head and limb injuries and after medical treatment we took him to hospital.”

One party-goer told Israel’s Channel 12: “The water level suddenly began to drop and a hole opened, creating a vortex that swept two people in.”

Another witness told Ynet “the ground just fell… I saw two people disappear.”

She said there were six people in the pool when the sinkhole appeared and she yelled at them to get out of the water.

They initially thought it was some kind of game before realizing what was happening and rushing to get to safety.