Man is found dead inside caravan after fire erupted in Mount Louisa, Townsville

Australia
By Jacky

A man’s body is found in a caravan after it caught fire – while a crime scene is being set up

  • Man’s body found in caravan after fire in Queensland’s Mount Louisa
  • Late Thursday night a huge fire broke out on a sea container site
  • Police and fire brigade rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire

By Eliza Mcphee for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 23:06, 11 August 2022 | Updated: 23:09, 11 August 2022

A man has been found dead in a caravan after it caught fire at a container yard in northern Queensland.

A massive fire broke out at the Woolcox Street Service Road site in Mount Louisa, Townsville, around 10 p.m. Thursday, prompting police and firefighters to rush to the scene.

The fire was extinguished and the lifeless body of a man was found.

A man has been found dead in a caravan after it went up in flames at a container yard (pictured) in Mount Louisa, Townsville, North Queensland

Police have set up a crime scene as the investigation into the man’s death continues.

Investigators are investigating whether the man was living on the property at the time of the fire.

More to come

