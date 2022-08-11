Man is found dead inside caravan after fire erupted in Mount Louisa, Townsville

<!–

A man has been found dead in a caravan after it caught fire at a container yard in northern Queensland.

A massive fire broke out at the Woolcox Street Service Road site in Mount Louisa, Townsville, around 10 p.m. Thursday, prompting police and firefighters to rush to the scene.

The fire was extinguished and the lifeless body of a man was found.

Police have set up a crime scene as the investigation into the man’s death continues.

Investigators are investigating whether the man was living on the property at the time of the fire.

More to come