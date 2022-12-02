Man is charged with dumping Frank Vallelonga Jr.’s body from a stolen vehicle.

<!–

The man arrested for disposing of the body of Green Book actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. from a stolen vehicle on a street in the Bronx, told police “he didn’t know the man” and has been released from prison despite nine charges, the DailyMail.com can now reveal.

Stephen Smith, 35, was arrested by police around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday off Food Center Drive in the Bronx, a day after Vallelonga’s body was discovered.

While Smith was not charged in Vallelonga Jr.’s death, he was driving a stolen vehicle — a gray 2021 Hyundai Elantra — with New Jersey license plates when he found the actor’s dead body along Oak Point Avenue at about 1:15 a.m. Monday. dumped in the Bronx.

Smith now faces charges of grand larceny, petty larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle. His next court date at the Bronx Criminal Court is January 11, 2023. He is currently on supervised release.

The indictment obtained by DailyMail.com said Smith “walked to the passenger side of the vehicle and pulled a human corpse from the passenger seat and dropped the body on the sidewalk.”

He then went back to the driver’s side and drove off “leaving the human corpse on the sidewalk.”

“The guy was already dead. He overdoses. I had nothing to do with that. Pam came up to me and said someone had overdosed in the car. I went to the car and drove off. I don’t remember how,” Smith said, according to the police complaint.

“I went to Barrett where I dropped the body. I got the body out by pulling it out of the car onto the floor. I don’t know that man at all.’

The body of Frank Vallelonga Jr. was found on a New York City street around 4 a.m. Monday morning after being dumped from a car.

The complaint said that the deceased actor’s relative, Nicholas Vallelonga, owned the Hyundai Elantra and had not given him permission or authority to drive or drive it.

Green Book actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. was identified as the person whose body was dumped on a New York City street Thursday after he likely died of a drug overdose.

The 60-year-old actor’s corpse was discovered just before 4 a.m. Monday after someone called 911 saying they’d found a body outside a sheet metal factory at 1243 Oak Point Avenue, police said.

Police arrested 35-year-old suspect Steven Smith a day later for dumping his body, but they do not believe he was involved in his death.

Smith was reportedly caught on surveillance video disposing of Vallelonga Jr.’s body. dumped out of the car. A police spokesman said Smith confessed while they were questioning him for his involvement in another case.

Vallelonga Jr. (right) is pictured with his brother Nick Vallelonga (center), who wrote the Oscar-winning movie Green Book. Their father was Frank Vallelonga Sr. (left). They are pictured here in 2008

Vallelonga Jr. was the son of Frank Vallelonga Sr. – better known as Tony Lip – who accompanied black pianist Don Shirley as a bodyguard on a tour of the Deep South in the early 1960s.

That story was turned into the Oscar-winning movie Green Book. Vallelonga Jr. starred in the movie playing the role of his uncle Rudy Vallelonga.

After working as a bodyguard, his father Vallelonga Sr. acting and most famously appeared in The Sopranos – playing Carmine Lupertazzi.

It is unknown how Vallelonga Jr. died, but police told the New York Post there is evidence of a drug overdose and his body shows no obvious signs of trauma.

It was discovered outside the Hunts Point sheet metal factory in the Bronx

Nick Vallelonga (right) wrote the movie Green Book about his father Vallelonga Sr. (left) who accompanied black pianist Don Shirley on a tour of the South

Prior to his death, Vallelonga Jr. have collaborated with his younger brother and filmmaker Nick Vallelonga, who was the writer of Green Book.

The pair teamed up to produce the movie That’s Amore.

Vallelonga Jr. had a number of minor roles in several other productions, including an episode of The Sopranos.