Man is caught urinating on grave of ex-wife he divorced 48 years ago by woman’s stunned children

A man has been caught urinating on the grave of his ex-wife, who he divorced 48 years ago.

In shocking footage, captured by a hidden camera set up by family members, the man can be seen pulling up in his SUV only to get out as he leaves the engine running to go over to a burial site.

The man can then be seen opening his pants to relieve himself, completely unaware that his every move is being caught on film.

The footage was posted on Facebook by Michael Murphy, 43, whose mother, Linda Louise Torello, lies six feet below the grave site being urinated on.

Michael Murphy, pictured at his mother’s grave, first thought the faeces left behind were from a dog walker, but then realized it was actually a deliberate act

The man who got married 48 years ago was seen getting out of his car and then urinating on the grave site

‘IT BREAKS MY HEART,’ he wrote. ‘A man from Bergen county New Jersey has been leaving bags of feces and pissing on my mother’s gravestone almost every morning as a ‘normal routine’ also assisted by his wife.

‘We have weeks and months of evidence. It has been reported to the police and the news media. No one in my family has had contact with him since 1976 or so, how he found my mother’s grave we are not sure. But this dates back to a problem almost 50 years ago. Pray for us thank you and please share this!!!’ Murphy wrote online.

Torello died in 2017 at the age of 66 from cancer, which means her ex-husband may very well be peeing on the grave site for five years.

She is buried in a cemetery at Tappan Reformed Church in Orangetown, New York.

At first, Murphy noticed a bag of feces, but thought it had been left there by mistake, perhaps by a dog walker. But then he noticed the same thing the next time he visited the place.

The police were called and Torello’s children got permission from the manager of the cemetery to place a camera next to the grave to catch the perpetrator.

While he was urinating, the man’s current wife could be seen waiting for him in the nearby SUV

After checking the footage, they were shocked to find it was a man who had been briefly married to their mother in the 1970s.

Also, it seems the man would drive to the cemetery every morning at dawn with his current wife in the car, just to walk over to Torello’s grave and pee on it.

Murphy said the video and photos he and his sister took indicated the man drove to the cemetery almost every morning around 10am. 6.15 specifically to desecrate her grave.

‘I can’t get my wife to go out to eat, but this guy gets his wife to go with him to desecrate my mother’s remains every morning!’ Murphy said angrily.

‘I was shaking as I hid. My sister cried. … I was sick, I was so angry,’ he added Daily vote.

Speaking to DailyMail.com, Murphy explained how, since the footage was shot, the man has now stopped the daily ritual.

Torello’s children shared a prayer from her funeral, held in August 2017

“I think he stopped, but I’m so protective at this point that I’ve been walking every morning just in case. If he sees a car there, at least he’ll be deterred from continuing to drive over because the police had completely failed’, he explained.

‘I promised my wife and children that I wouldn’t hurt him, but I’m afraid to confront him because I wouldn’t be able to control myself if I got that close to him. He did this at my mother’s grave for months, maybe years. Every officer I speak to has said “you’re a better man than me because I would have killed him”.’

Murphy recounted the immense pain he felt after being the victim of such an act, making his mother’s death even harder to bear.

“Having done this is actually worse than the loss of my mother, please pray for me not to endanger my wife, my children and my house, business etc,” he said.

The man did not contact the perpetrator personally, but did post a message on social media that he apparently saw, which read: ‘A storm is coming’.

Police in Orangetown, New York, said there was nothing they could do because there were no specific threats of physical violence.