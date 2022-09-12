Man is caught looking at videos of Australia’s favourite weather presenter Jane Bunn at the footy

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A footy fan has been caught watching videos of weather presenter Jane Bunn during an AFL game over the weekend.

A woman TikTok user filmed the grown man watching one of Bunn’s weather reports and put it online.

He was such a big fan of Bunn and also had a picture of the blonde beauty as the background for his phone.

A footy fan has been caught watching videos of weather presenter Jane Bunn during a weekend AFL game

The man seemed to mind his own business as he was secretly filmed from behind.

‘Whose is this grandfather?????’ the TikTok user wrote next to it.

A number of her followers quickly defended the man and said they are also a fan of the popular Seven presenter.

Such a big fan of Bunn, he also had a picture of the blonde beauty as a background for his phone

“I will proudly say this is my grandfather,” wrote one follower.

“Hahahaha my dad has the biggest crush on her too,” added another.

“We love Jane,” wrote yet another fan.

Channel Seven’s weather host has a bit of a cult following in Melbourne

The Channel Seven weather host has something of a cult following in Melbourne.

The bomb has even been named Australia’s most popular weather presenter.

She is married to the husband of IT consultant Michael.

After moving from Sky News’ The Weather Channel to WIN News Victoria in 2009, Jane began to gain a growing fan base for the first time

After moving from Sky News’ The Weather Channel to WIN News Victoria in 2009, Jane began to gain a growing fan base for the first time.

Initially, she attracted a following from farmers who depended on her daily bulletins.

Jane later enjoyed a stint with ABC, before finding a home on Seven News Melbourne.

In 2018, a superfan known only as ‘Scott’ had Jane’s face tattooed on his body.