Man is arrested over 1996 IRA lorry bomb that injured 212 and destroyed Manchester city centre 

Police are trying to track down all those injured in an IRA terror attack in Manchester city center in 1996, following the arrest of a man who tried to board a flight from Birmingham last night.

No one was killed, but 212 people were injured and £700 million in damage caused after an explosive device was detonated near Marks & Spencer and the Arndale shopping centre.

Previously released footage showed the blood-curdling audacity of two police officers leading shoppers to safety just before an IRA truck bomb ripped through Manchester city centre.

A man was arrested last night at Birmingham Airport on suspicion of terrorist offenses and remains in custody where he will be questioned by Counter Terrorism Policing for the North West (CTPNW) agents.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Meeks, Head of Investigations for Counter Terrorism Policing North West said: “While fortunately no one was killed in the 1996 Manchester bombing by the IRA, hundreds of people were left injured – many life-changing – and many more in Greater Manchester and the northwest were affected by what happened that day.

“We have always worked to hold those responsible for the attack to account and bring them to justice and have been re-investigating for several years now; with a team of dedicated detectives re-examining the original files and following new lines of investigation.

“Following the arrest, we have reached out to individuals who were victims of this horrific attack to ensure they are updated as we know this will bring back memories for many people of that terrible day and we are doing everything we can to protect our communities and those who are affected.”

Police said they remain determined to hold those responsible for the attack to account regardless of the time that passes.

Windows shattered, shards of debris flew through the air and flames shot into the air when the blast destroyed shops and office buildings within a half-mile radius two decades ago.

Just minutes earlier, police had led children and retirees away from the vehicle, which had been planted by terrorists and filled with 1.5 tons of explosives, and called a bomb squad.

A robot approached the truck, but attempts to disperse the bomb proved futile as time passed.

In the CCTV footage, plumes of smoke billow over the city as the camera zooms out to show the extent of the destruction.

The IRA had called warnings about 90 minutes before the blast on Corporation Street in the busy city center on the morning of Saturday, June 15, 1996

The moment of the explosion has been seen before, but the video captures the officers in action, as well as the bomb disposal robot.

The images, shared on Facebook and viewed 700,000 times in just 48 hours, came after photos were unearthed that showed the devastating impact the IRA bombings had left on the city center.

The images, discovered in an architectural firm, were found by Duncan Brown, 40, of Oldham.

Some photos, taken three days after the bombing, showed the ruined Arndale Center and the Corn Exchange.

Another image showed a Manchester Evening News stall still standing, but surrounded by rubble.

Shattered glass, rubble and rubble are scattered across streets, including ruined buildings such as the Lunn Poly travel store and JD Sports.

Obviously the images are the only photos that show the damage in such detail.

Police said today: ‘Given the passage of time and the number of people affected or injured by this atrocity, unfortunately we do not have the contact details of everyone so we would like to encourage anyone affected that we have not been able to to access the Major Incident Portal via this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP20S33-PO1.’

They added: “Communities are beating terrorism, and the help and support we get from the public is a vital part of that. We therefore urge everyone to remain vigilant, and if you see anything suspicious, report it to the police in confidence via the anti-terrorist hotline 0800 789 321 or gov.uk/ACT.’