Man is arrested in only his underwear over alleged ‘dial-a-dealer’ kidnapping plot in Sydney

A man has been charged over an alleged kidnapping in which police say the victim was lured to a “dial a dealer” headquarters in Sydney’s west.

Strike Force detectives arrested the 23-year-old man at an apartment in Granville, in Sydney’s west, about 7.30am on Thursday.

In the arrest video, the man is seen being carried out of the unit block by detectives barefoot and wearing only underwear.

NSW Police alleged the accused lured a 22-year-old man to a dealer marking premises in the same suburb late on January 19.

The victim was allegedly attacked by six men before being knocked out and thrown nearby while still unconscious.

The 23-year-old was taken to the Granville police station on Thursday and charged with kidnapping and drug trafficking.

He was refused bail and will appear at Parramatta Local Court today.

Police will also allege in court that the man supplied drugs at Parklea Correctional Centre, a 1,350-inmate all-male prison in Sydney’s northwest.

In the arrest video, the man is seen being carried out of the unit by Strike Force detectives barefoot and wearing only underwear (pictured).

Police allege a 22-year-old man was lured to a distributor’s premises in Granville and assaulted by six men in January (pictured, Strike Force detectives making the arrest on Friday).

This week’s arrest comes after two other men were arrested and charged in May for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping.

Their cases remain before the courts.

Strike Force Wessex was created by New South Wales Police in March 2023 to investigate suspected criminal groups involved in the supply of drugs through a dealer marking network.

As part of their investigations, police previously arrested three men in western Sydney for allegedly operating a $5 million drug ring.

A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with 13 offences, including five counts of drug supply.

Two other men, aged 24 and 26, were also arrested and charged with seven offences.