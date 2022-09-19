WhatsNew2Day
Man is arrested after trying to jump the barriers as Queen's coffin emerges for procession

Australia
By Jacky

By Tara Cobham For Mailonline

Published: 13:54, 19 September 2022 | Up to date: 14.10, 19 September 2022

A man has been arrested after he tried to jump a barrier just before the Queen’s coffin procession began making its way through the streets of London today following a moving state funeral for the late monarch.

Thousands of mourners gathered to watch the Queen’s coffin make its final journey after many queued through the night for a prime vantage point.

But one of the participants tried to jump the barriers into Parliament Street at the Cenotaph and was arrested by police as the late monarch’s coffin emerged from Westminster Abbey just before the full procession got underway.

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is carried past Buckingham Palace after her funeral at Westminster Abbey in central London today. A man was arrested just before the procession began

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is carried past Buckingham Palace after her funeral at Westminster Abbey in central London today. A man was arrested just before the procession began

