Man in his 20s dies after falling into River Thames while being arrested by Met police officers

A man in his 20s has died after falling into the River Thames while being arrested by police.

The Met Police said officers were on routine patrol in Kingston-upon-Thames last night when they were warned of an altercation between a man and a woman.

Theft was reported and officers were in the process of arresting the man when he entered the water.

His body was recovered around 12:30 this morning, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead.

The man’s family has been informed and the investigation is ongoing.

Police cordons remain around the area near Kingston Bridge.

The man in his twenties died after falling into the River Thames near Kingston Bridge while being arrested by Met Police officers. A multi-agency response was launched to locate the man, involving the Met’s Marine Policing Unit, the National Police Air Service, the London Fire Brigade and the RNLI (Photo: Emergency Response last night)

Police received a report of a verbal altercation on Kingston Bridge at 10:30 p.m. yesterday. Police barriers remain in place around the area (stock image)

The Met Police’s full statement reads: “Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, August 26, police were seen on routine patrol over Kingston Bridge for a verbal altercation involving a man and woman who were acquaintances.

“A theft has been reported. Officers were in the process of arresting the man, believed to be in his twenties, when he entered the water. He wasn’t handcuffed.

“A multi-agency response was launched to locate the man, involving the Met’s Marine Policing Unit, the National Police Air Service, the London Fire Brigade and the RNLI.

The man was removed from the water around 12:30 am and treated by paramedics. Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead. The man’s family has been informed.

“Police remain in place and the investigation is ongoing. The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has made a reference to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

It comes after a 41-year-old man died in hospital earlier this year after jumping off a bridge into the River Thames when he was tasered three times by police officers.

Oladeji Adeyemi Omishore, 41, of Pimlico was involved in a clash with Met Police officers at Chelsea Bridge on June 4.

Oladeji Adeyemi Omishore, 41, jumped from Chelsea Bridge on June 4 after being tasered three times by police officers

A shocking video shows the man, who appears to be holding an object in his right hand – allegedly a plastic and metal firelighter – yelling at two police officers.

One of the officers fires a taser and the man falls to the ground, but tries to get up, after which he is startled a second time.

The 41-year-old, who had a history of mental health problems, recovered from the River Thames but died in hospital the next day

He continues to try to get up and is startled for the third time as officers yell at him to stay on the ground.

The man then jumps over one of the barriers to the edge of the bridge, chased by a police officer, before jumping over the railing and entering the River Thames below.

After falling from the bridge, a rescue operation was launched and he was rescued from the water by the RNLI.

He died in hospital the next day.

The Met referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which has now launched an investigation.

Mr Omishore’s family said it is “incomprehensible” that the officers involved were not investigated for professional misconduct or criminal charges, arguing that the use of the taser “deliberately amounted to excessive use of force”.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of Oladeji Omishore.

“Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is progressing well and our investigators continue to gather and analyze important evidence.

“At this early stage, we have no indication that any of the officers involved have violated the professional standards of the police or committed any criminal offence, although we are constantly monitoring conduct cases.

“We will continue to contact Mr. Omishore’s family to keep them informed of our progress.”

WARNING – TERRIBLE CONTENT BELOW: