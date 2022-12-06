‘Man, I’m f***ing working’: Internet split by video of Mike Tomlin BRUTALLY shutting down a fan

<!–

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin let a fan have it during halftime of Sunday’s game against the Falcons — even though the fan wished his team luck.

In the halftime tunnel, a fan saw Tomlin walk past while the head coach was reading something from a piece of paper.

“Coach Tomlin, let’s go for the win man!” the fan said to the coach, giving him a thumbs up.

Tomlin was abrupt and direct in his response, telling the fan, “Man, I’m working,” before walking off without saying a word.

WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Social media was divided in their response to the coach’s response, with some praising his competitive spirit and others feeling the need to remind Tomlin who pays his salary.

Media personality, Pittsburgh resident and former NFL punter Pat McAfee appreciated the coach’s actions, saying, “Hahahaha mannn… I f***ing LOVE Mike Tomlin.. LOCKED IN.”

Pittsburgh-area radio host Colin Dunlap dismissed the incident, saying, “This is no big deal. It just isn’t. That being said, I don’t understand why Mike Tomlin just didn’t walk past it and say zero.’

Others on Twitter thought Tomlin shouldn’t act like this, with one writing, “These people need to remember they’re not that different from actors: we pay their salaries as fans.” If the US didn’t care about what they do, enjoy watching them play & buy tickets to their games & wear their jerseys, they’d have a regular job like us.’

Fans on social media were divided over Tomlin’s behavior, with some criticizing his behavior

Tomlin was busy keeping his team’s 16-6 half-time lead in check and making sure they stayed focused to try and win their fifth game of the season.

They gave up ten points to the Falcons, but won three of their own in the second half to flee Atlanta with a 19–16 win.

With that win, the Steelers move to 5-7 this season, but remain last in the notoriously tough AFC North.