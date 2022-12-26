Man hit, killed by train after jumping onto Queens subway tracks to get phone on Christmas

QUEENS (PIX11) — A man was fatally struck by a train late on Christmas day after he jumped onto the train bed at a Queens subway station to retrieve his phone, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 46-year-old man was trying to retrieve his phone when he was struck and killed by a northbound F train at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station, authorities said. The victim has yet to be publicly identified. There was no criminality involved, police said.

Police received a 911 call around 11:35 p.m. Service on the E, F and R lines was affected while emergency services responded, according to NYC Transit.