Man gored to death by bull with flaming horns in cruel festival in Spain

This is the horrifying moment when a bull with flaming horns pricks a young man who later died of his wounds during a bull run.

Shocking footage shows Adrian Martinez Fernandez, 24, being crushed on Sunday by the enraged, burning beast in the city of Vallada in Valencia, Spain, at an annual event to pay tribute to a patron saint.

The animal whose horns had been set on fire for the festival turned Fernandez around and then stabbed him as terrified festival-goers, who stood only a few meters away but protected by railings, looked on in disbelief.

The 24-year-old, who had traveled from Almansa to attend the festivities, was taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution with no apparent injuries.

But the attack had ruptured his spleen and caused several other internal injuries, leaving medical personnel with no hope of saving his life.

The city council later suspended the night of the bullfight that was to take place later in the day, as well as another even scheduled for Monday morning due to the young man’s death.

The bull went down the street after trampling and destroying Fernandez with his horns still blazing

A bull with flaming horns is known as a ‘toro embolado’ – or ‘bull with balls’ – and can be seen in many Spanish cities during bull runs.

The animal has balls of flammable material on its horns, before they are set on fire and the furious bull is released to tear through the streets.

The locals then try to evade the bull as it rips through the roads of the city, but the pain caused by the flames usually drives the animal into a frenzy, making them even more dangerous.

Instead, a minute of silence was held in the city’s Plaza to honor Fernandez after locals received news Sunday evening that he had passed away.

The city also sent their support and expressed their “regret and solidarity” to the 24-year-old’s family and friends.

The municipality of Vallada celebrates its patron saint festivities in honor of San Bertomeu, the Santísimo Cristo del Monte Calvario and the Virgen de Gracia.

The festivities are scheduled to end this Sunday, marking a week of celebrations.

Fernandez clings to the railing after being hit by the animal. The bull has balls of flammable material on its horns that are set on fire before being sent through the streets

The municipality of Vallada celebrates its patron saint festivities in honor of San Bertomeu, the Santísimo Cristo del Monte Calvario and the Virgen de Gracia. Bulls are sent through the streets of the town

Fernandez’s death on Sunday came hours after another bull being led on a rope broke loose and caused damage to a van.

The bull crashed into the side of the van first, causing a large dent, climbed onto the hood and slammed into the windshield, breaking the glass and ripping open the trim inside.

After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, locals had reportedly welcomed the festival’s long-awaited return.

But several people have died this year and dozens have been injured in bull runs across Spain, when enthusiastic festival-goers were caught returning from the pandemic’s controversial practice.