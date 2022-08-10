Man goes viral after boomerang attack on elderly driver revealed brother’s bodybuilder

An enraged, shirtless man who allegedly smashed a boomerang into the windshield of an elderly couple’s car has been named as Edward von Moger, brother of troubled bodybuilder and three-time Mr Universe winner Calum von Moger.

The confrontational viral video showed Mr von Moger yelling about Covid vaccines at the couple through their car window by the side of a Victorian road.

He reportedly started banging on the driver’s side window and door mirror, pausing to look bizarrely at his reflection.

“You broke my goddamn boomerang,” he yelled, breaking in two from the force of hitting the window.

His brother Calum – who played Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 2018 film Bigger – also made headlines recently when he was seriously injured after “jumping” from the second floor of his home in Geelong, Victoria.

Calum reportedly wasn’t the same after his beloved dog Rex choked on a chip and died last year.

Furious shirtless bodybuilder allegedly banged a couple’s car window with a boomerang while shouting about Covid vaccines

In the viral video reportedly starring Edward, breaking his weapon led him to produce another boomerang and become even more enraged.

Seconds later, he shattered the wing mirror, ripped the glass from the mount, and slammed it against the window, yelling “motherfucker, damn piece of shit.”

With two more punches from his fist and open hand, he smashed the window, terrifying the couple inside, and started his anti-vaccination diatribe.

“F***ing idiots, you got the vaccine and it didn’t bother you. You both got the damn vaccine and it lost a life,’ he seemed to yell.

“Leave me alone,” the man in the driver’s seat told him as the attacker grabbed his shirt.

He then dashed off in a sigh and disappeared behind nearby stationary cars.

Calum von Moger (left) is pictured with Arnold Schwarzenegger, who he played in the 2018 film Bigger

Edward von Moger (left) is pictured with his brother, famed bodybuilder Calum Von Moger. Edward was reportedly featured in a video of road rage going viral, while Calum recently had spinal surgery after falling from the second floor of his home.

In May, his famous brother Calum, 31, underwent spinal surgery after “jumping” from a window of his house. Spent 11 days at Alfred Hospital in Melbourne.

His last Instagram post to his 3.3 million followers was a selfie with the message ‘fresh start’.

Police had been called to Calum von Moger’s home on May 4 following reports of a man with mental illness.

Traditions working nearby said they heard screams and the sound of breaking glass before police and ambulances arrived.

Breaking his weapon didn’t stop his attack as he produced another boomerang and only got more furious, smashed the window and then grabbed the driver’s shirt

The incident made international news due to Mr. von Moger’s fame as a bodybuilder and his film career – in addition to playing Schwarzenegger, he also starred in Calum von Moger: Unbroken on Netflix and the bodybuilding documentary Generation Iron 2.

He moved back to Australia from Los Angeles last October.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Edward von Moger to seek comment on the alleged traffic incident, for which he has not been charged.

His partner told news.com.au the video was old and he was having mental health issues at the time.

Australian bodybuilder Calum von Moger (left) pictured with Arnold Schwarzenegger

The spinal cord injury was just the latest in a series of setbacks that occurred in Calum von Moger’s life.

Over the past five years, the gym junkie — once called Arnold Schwarzenegger 2.0 — suffered a knee and biceps injury that left him incapacitated for a year, found out he was the father of a little boy named Kairos, and his California home burned down.

Shortly after being released from hospital, he pleaded guilty to possession of several drugs, including testosterone, cannabis and about two grams of methamphetamine – the deadly drug ice cream.

Those who follow him closely online say he hasn’t been the same since his bull terrier, Rex, choked on a chip last year.

Calum von Moger’s beloved bull terrier Rex (pictured together) choked on a chip last year

The strongman explained in a YouTube video that disaster struck when he left the house shortly after moving to Texas in early 2021.

“I left the house for 20 minutes to go to the store and I think he walked into one of the rooms and there was a bag of chips and he choked on a chip,” he said.

“I came back, looked for him and found him on the floor with his head in the chip bag – I thought it was a bad joke, and then I went downstairs and couldn’t do anything.”

Moger tried to give Rex CPR, do compressions, and race him to the vet — but there was nothing anyone could do.

He described the situation as the worst that ever happened to him – including when he was involved in a rappelling incident and spent a year trying to recover in 2019.