Man gets shot in the leg and arrested after botched carjacking of a $70k Dodge Charger Hellcat

Damon Currie, 27, was arrested last week after attempting to steal the luxury vehicle while it was parked by its owner

A would-be car thief chose the wrong driver to mess with when he ended up being shot in the leg in a failed plot to steal a $70,000 Dodge Charger Hellcat – as the car’s owner had a concealed gun license.

Damon Currie, 27, was arrested last week after going to the hospital for his gunshot wounds he received in a shootout with Dodge’s driver.

At 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Currie and at least one other suspect attempted to steal a man’s 2022 vehicle when he parked it in his driveway, according to Detroit police.

Damon Currie, 27, was arrested last week after attempting to steal a 2022 Dodge Charger Hellcat. He was shot in the leg by the car’s owner before giving police a short chase

The starting price of a 2022 Dodge Charger Hellcat is $70,000

However, the owner of the vehicle had a concealed weapons permit and fought to defend his property. He shot every suspect before the pair drove off in a stolen Chevy Impala.

Police eventually learned that a man had checked himself into a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. But the suspect ran out of the hospital before police arrived.

Detectives in Eastpointe, Michigan worked with the Detroit Police Organized Crime Unit to track the stolen Impala to a home in Clinton Township.

Currie was arrested after leaving the house, getting into the stolen vehicle and leading authorities on a short chase before being apprehended.

Currie faces charges including assault with intent to murder.

The second suspect has not yet been identified.

The 2022 model of the Dodge Charger Hellcat has a starting price of about $70,000.

The Detroit Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit worked with the Eastpointe Police Department to track down the stolen Chevy Impala used as a getaway vehicle by the two would-be carjackers

As is the case in most major US metropolitan areas, crime has increased significantly in Detroit.

Two months ago, researchers found that Detroit was among the top five homicide hotspots in the US.

The rise in crime continues to be linked to the spike in violence that occurred in 2020 during the pandemic lockdown and following the death of George Floyd.

“Police became more reluctant to get involved in high-crime areas, and in contrast, people in low-income neighborhoods became more wary of and less cooperative with the police,” said Christopher Ferguson, a psychology professor at Stetson. University in Florida.

Cities led by Democrats — as Detroit has been for half a century — have consistently recorded higher increases in homicides than Republican-led hubs.